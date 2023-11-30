Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following on from The Rumble Fish 2, 3goo and Dimps Corporation have now announced they're bringing The Rumble Fish+ to the Nintendo Switch next month on 20th December.

This 2004 fighting game will return with new features including online player-versus-player action and rollback netcode as well as a training mode, with CPU recording and a playback feature. Here's the back story to this classic fighter, along with a cinematic trailer (above):

It is the end of the 20th century… A large-scale natural disaster struck the eastern area of a nation. It wiped out the financial sector and resulted in a staggering loss of life.

At the dawn of the 21st century, the conglomerate PROBE-NEXUS, commonly known as Probe, began reconstruction efforts in that eastern area. Colossal capital and cutting-edge technology were poured into rebuilding it. Skyscrapers that put the old high-rises to shame along with the world’s biggest shopping mall and recreational facilities. This was the dazzling birth of a symbol for the new century. It was christened Zone Prime.

And now, in an undeveloped sector of its western block, there was an area known as the slums…

When The Rumble Fish 2 was released on the Switch, Limited Run Games offered a physical collector's edition featuring a port of the original game. At the time though, it wasn't made available separately.