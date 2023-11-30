So this one initially slipped through the net, but Digital Eclipse is currently gearing up to announce the next entry in its Gold Master Series.

The developer, which was recently acquired by Atari, will reveal its follow-up to The Making of Karateka at Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2023 on December 7th.





Then, play it yourself at the Dec 8 event in Los Angeles! Get your free tickets here: pic.twitter.com/sYqarZNf1S It's almost here! The next installment in our #GoldMasterSeries will be unveiled during the @DayoftheDevs The Game Awards Edition 2023 digital showcase on Dec 6!Then, play it yourself at the Dec 8 event in Los Angeles! Get your free tickets here: https://t.co/p0ZuBkvgPj November 30, 2023

The Gold Master Series is a line of interactive documentaries, not entirely unlike the developer's own Atari 50 compilation, only these will focus on one game at a time, diving deep into the designers and studios that helped bring classic retro titles to life.

The first entry, The Making of Karateka, launched on August 29th, 2023, and was an absolute blast. We scored it a healthy 8/10 in our review, praising it for its "exhaustively researched" content and comprehensive list of playable Karateka versions.