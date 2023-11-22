The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds on the Nintendo 3DS is celebrating its 10th anniversary today.

Released in North America and Europe on November 22nd, 2013, the 3DS title represents one of few instances in which Nintendo created a direct sequel to one of its Zelda games. Directed by Hiromasa Shikata and produced by Zelda veteran Eiji Aonuma, A Link Between Worlds featured an enhanced version of the same Hyrule seen in A Link to the Past while introducing a brilliant new mechanic that allows Link to merge into walls as a painting.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In addition, players were also granted more agency over how they progressed the story by introducing Ravio, a merchant who would lend key items to Link in whichever order the player deemed. It marked a significant departure from previous titles and would inform how later games in the franchise would operate.

Subsequently released in Australia on November 23rd, 2013 and Japan on December 26th, 2013, A Link Between Worlds would go on to sell over 4.26 million copies by 2022. It remains one of the highest rated 3DS games thanks to its improvements over the original, the delightful visuals, and the slick 60fps performance.

In our original review, we said that A Link Between Worlds "is beautifully crafted and offers a superbly streamlined and timeless gameplay experience", while noting that "all players will appreciate its impeccable design and superb usage of the 3DS's touch screen". We awarded the game a much-deserved score of 10/10.