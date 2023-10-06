Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games are releasing a physical version of the Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) in North America, which includes seven classic Star Wars titles from over the years.

The physical version will launch on 8th December 2023. It'll cost $59.99, and pre-orders are open now at all major retailers including Amazon and Target. This is a rerelease of the Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) which launched on the North American eShop earlier this year.

There are the seven titles you'll be getting if you pick this up. Note that five are on the cartridge, while the Knights of the Old Republic games will need to be downloaded:

What surprised us most is the price point — $59.99 for seven games isn't bad at all, but buying the game physically is actually cheaper than grabbing it off the eShop, where it costs $79.99 at the time of writing this. You can also get the collection on the European eShop for £68.09, but a physical release hasn't been announced for this side of the pond.