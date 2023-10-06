The Star Fox series has been a bit of a mixed bag, hasn't it? There have been huge genre shifts, recreations, and attempts to capture that same magic that the SNES original — and the N64 sequel — captured.

Now, in an interview with VGC, Dylan Cuthbert, a programmer on the original Star Fox and Star Fox 2 and founder of developer Q-Games, has shared his thoughts on why he thinks other entries haven't been as successful, mentioning that he thinks that the GameCube entry, Star Fox Adventures, "was too British".

Cuthbert — who is British himself but has been based in Japan — told VGC that he thinks that the SNES first is "still a pretty original title really". He thinks that Star Fox will make a comeback, but is doubtful that Nintendo will be able to recapture that feeling of the first game in Fox McCloud's series.

Wearing a Star Fox t-shirt, Cuthbert cites many inspirations of the original game from the Amiga, and thinks it's the lack of that essence that other Star Fox games are missing:

"But I think that’s one thing – my opinion is that the original was born out of the UK Amiga-style 3D at the time, games like Star Glider or Carrier Command. It was born out of those and a bit of the Star Wars Arcade game, combined with Namco’s Starblade. And then there was all the Nintendo character building, all the characters and stuff, making it very family-friendly. It’s the combination of all those things that I suppose was what made Star Fox what it was."

Star Fox Adventures is one sequel Cuthbert brings up for being "too British", but he calls Rare's efforts a "good attempt". But he also talks about a Namco-developed title — possibly Star Fox: Assault — as missing "that sort of UK old-school 3D shooting game element missing from it".

The Star Fox programmer also praises the other titles in the series, but thinks these follow-ups are missing the balance he talks about — the Star Glider, Carrier Command, Starblade, and family-friendly aspects, all rolled into one to create something that feels unique.

In Cuthbert's eyes, Star Fox is "a very complex title, because you’ve got to have all those elements in place, and that gives it the atmosphere it needs to make it really work". So while every title has managed to nail some of these things, none have been able to tick every box on the list.

Look, there's always the next Star Fox title though, right? And we've always got the original on NSO to dive into. That game celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year, where Cuthbert took some time to reflect and share insights on its development.