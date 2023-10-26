Anymore you need to be extremely careful with images. If something bad happens at your tournament and there's anything that can tie it to nintendo, you better believe there will be lawyers trying to sue nintendo over it if they can make any sort of connection they're going for those deeper pockets.

Also if an incident occurs at an event the news sites are definitely going to mention it in articles that nintendo games were being played. The articles rarely mention that an event is not endorsed by nintendo either so it's easy for the more hysterical types to assume nintendo has something to do with it.

There are plenty of things that could go wrong that nintendo doesn't want to risk. Poor food handling, fire, people who may be bad actors. If there's any chance that those kind of things could be tied back to nintendo they would probably prefer to mitigate it as much as possible.

Other things I do think they have to be protective of how their ip is used. It's all too easy for your mascot to become officially listed as a hate symbol. There's more than a few things throughout history that's have been turned into hate symbols. The mandala becoming recognized as the nazi symbol or pepe frog being turned to a symbol of white surpremists. (That second one could be wrong, it might of always been intended that way just something I read years ago.) There was a rom hack of super mario world that contained Ugandan knuckles which I am sure is the types of things that nintendo doesn't want near their ip.

There's even the possibility of many of these changes being made to conform to various local laws. I could see a government out there feel like a 9 year old that went to a tournament where a game marked for 10 years or up might get nintendo under the microscope if said government felt nintendo potentially sanctioned it.

Most of the stuff I do see as fairly reasonable, the gameplay stuff about not being able to upload raw footage is a bit silly to me. Maybe there is some copyright law I'm not aware of but I still think it's dumb. I do know that Japanese law protects ip holders to the point that if I understood the wording correctly allows anyone who worked on a copyrighted work to object to it and the company protect the copyright. With how it seemed to read technically would allow Bill who played back up trumpet in the soundtrack to object to unauthorized use of their music and nintendo would have to agree to that.