Nintendo has reconfirmed the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy will arrive next month on 14th November 2023.

The last update was in May of this year after another delay. Nintendo has now also announced digital pre-orders for this upcoming release are available on the eShop. If you pre-order, you'll receive a bonus Onyx Hippogriff. There's also a special "Dark Arts" DLC pack coming soon.

The first batch of Switch screenshots of this native port have also been uploaded on the eShop and Nintendo website:

