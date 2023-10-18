Nintendo has reconfirmed the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy will arrive next month on 14th November 2023.
The last update was in May of this year after another delay. Nintendo has now also announced digital pre-orders for this upcoming release are available on the eShop. If you pre-order, you'll receive a bonus Onyx Hippogriff. There's also a special "Dark Arts" DLC pack coming soon.
The first batch of Switch screenshots of this native port have also been uploaded on the eShop and Nintendo website:
I fired this one up on PC. It was kind of fun for a while, but I hit a point in the story mode where the game would not let me progress any further unless I completed ALL the side quests I'd been neglecting. So I stopped. But, if side quests are your thing, you'll have a grand time
That honestly for the Switch doesn't really look bad. It looks pretty decent to me imo. Just need to know how it runs tho.
I honestly didn't think this port was ever going to come out. I really enjoyed this game on PS5, and I curious to see how this port holds up. Definitely looking forward to the review.
is this running natively, or is it a cloud port?
@epicgamner Its a native port. Check the Eshop. Its running natively on Switch.
Screenshots tell you nothing...
80% of me is thinking 'YES! I can't wait to grab it for Switch, I had a great time with it on XBox Series S but would like a physical and portable copy'. The other 20% is still worried about the usual performance-related stuff. As long as the game isn't totally breaking I'm happy 😌 it wasn't a perfect game but it was amazing to see a fully realised Hogwarts and Hogsmeade in game form.
