Nintendo has showcased some fresh images of its new Kyoto store in Japan, with the grand opening set for October 17th, 2023.

Joining Nintendo Tokyo and Nintendo Osaka, the new Kyoto store will be situated on the 7th floor of Kyoto Takashimaya S.C. department store, and will sell all sorts of unique goodies that Nintendo fans would no doubt go nuts for.

It looks very cool, right? We love the modern, clean vibe mixed with decals and models of our favourite Nintendo characters. The giant statue of Mario poking his head out of a pipe just screams premium. We love it.

It's great to see Nintendo set up a store in what is effectively its home city, regardless. The public might not be able to visit Nintendo's headquarters, but this is surely the next best thing. Best get saving for some plane tickets, right?