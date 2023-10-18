Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has today revealed all of the in-game goodies that you will be able to unlock by scanning the soon-to-be-released Splatoon 3 Deep Cut amiibo (which are set to head our way on 17th November).

All of the unlockables are showcased in a swanky new trailer that you can find above, but if you are keen for a written run-down then we have you covered.

The three figures will each give you some exclusive gear for your Inkling or Octoling that corresponds to the scanned character. There is an exclusive Shiver outfit for scanning the Shiver amiibo, a Frye get-up for using the Frye one, and a Big Man-inspired number for scanning the (you guessed it) Big Man amiibo.

This is perfect for those who want to rep their favourite band member around Splatsville, but what about other unlocks? Well, we're glad that you asked! Scanning the three amiibo will also grant you an exclusive photo op (albeit a virtual one) with the relevant Deep Cut persona, so you can pose and snap pics to your heart's content with Shiver, Frye or Big Man.

The Deep Cut amiibo are now available to pre-order from the My Nintendo Store. You can find the relevant link down below.

