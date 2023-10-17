Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 received a surprisingly under-the-radar release date announcement last month of 3rd November, however, it seems that the fighter sequel requires a little more time to warm up before it steps into the ring. The development team has today announced that this release date has been pushed back to 7th November for digital releases and 1st December for physical.

The delay was announced via the official @NickBrawlGame Twitter account, with a message that states the reason for this delay is to allow the development team to "put the finishing touches" on the title — fair enough, we'd say.

We'd always rather see a game get delayed and released in a finished state than rushed and released while broken and All-Star Brawl 2's delay has even more perks along for the ride too. As an apology for the delay, the special 'Patrick's Elastic Waistband' costume — previously a pre-order bonus — will now be available to all those who purchase the game in its launch week (7th-14th November).

Replying to a question on the above tweet, it was also confirmed that NASB2's physical edition will be going down the code-in-box route "at this point in time", which is unfortunate if you were hoping to get your hands on a cart. Who knows, perhaps things will change by the time that the December physical release date rolls around.

