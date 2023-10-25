The latest update for Mojang's survival crafting game Minecraft has just landed, bumping the game up to Version 1.20.40.

The highlights included in this update are rebalanced Villager trades, updated and improved in-game sounds and buckets can no longer pick up liquids for a few ticks after they've been placed. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Minecraft's official webpage:

Vanilla Parity

Gameplay

Changed the default value of the Respawn Radius in the Advanced Settings to 10

Falling from a great height while in a Boat no longer deals fall damage (MCPE-152753)

Fall damage is now absorbed by the entity that lands on the ground when mounted and passed on to passengers if the mount dies

Goat Horns can now be heard up to 256 blocks away (MCPE-153254)

Tweaked the boss bar HUD color (MCPE-43591)

Flowing Lava and Water mixing mechanics now match Java Edition (MCPE-41103)

Closing the inventory of Boat, Raft, or Minecart with Chest now emits vibrations

Mobs

Zombified Villager curing time is now randomized between 3 and 5 minutes, to match Java Edition

Zombified Villagers now have the correct biome overlays (MCPE-172377)

Witches now target players within a 16 block distance

Sheep that have been sheared previously and have since grown back wool will now drop wool on death (MCPE-99972)

Camels can no longer dash while in Lava or Water

Iron Golems no longer spawn naturally in 2-block-high spaces where they would start suffocating (MCPE-173006)

Iron Golems and Snow Golems now have a crumbling-like particle effect when they are created

Cartographers no longer offer exploration maps as a trade item when not in the overworld

Audio

Guardians and Elder Guardians now make flopping sounds when on land (MCPE-26929)

Wither Skeletons now have their own unique sounds (MCPE-174857)

Updated the sound that’s played when Wither Skeleton Skulls are placed on top of Note Blocks

The sound for picking up items is now played when using the ‘/give’ command

Stray Cats now play a sound when begging for food

Changes to Bottles (MCPE-157918) Bottles now emit sounds when filling from Water Blocks Pouring water or potions from a Glass Bottle into a Cauldron emits the appropriate sound Filling a Glass Bottle with Water or Potion from a Cauldron now emits the appropriate sound Drinking from a Glass Bottle now emits the appropriate sound

Changes to water splash sounds (MCPE-174524) The ambient sounds for entering exiting water is now played only when actor is submerged below eye-level in water, matching Java Edition The splash sound for entering water has been updated to match Java Edition







Experimental Features

Villager Trade Rebalancing

This experiment has no effect on normal worlds. If you want to try these changes, you must turn on the Feature Toggle in the Experiments Menu when creating a new world.

Thank you to everyone that has sent in their suggestions and feedback regarding the experimental trade change! We are trying out these changes to rebalance the villager trade system and make it more fair and fun for everyone. However, these changes are not yet final and they will stay as experimental features while we continue to work on them. We appreciate your feedback on these changes. Visit this link to share your thoughts! We have been following the discussions about the previous Librarian and Wandering Trader updates and look forward to seeing the conversation continue.

Cartographer

Before now, Cartographers only sold maps to the Ocean Monument and Woodland Mansion. In this experiment Cartographers can sell seven new maps as well. These new maps each point to a different village or structure and can be used to find seven different biomes. This will help players who want to quickly find a specific location without waiting until they come across it by chance.

Cartographers from different biomes will sell a different selection of maps. Starting from one village, it will be possible to find every other village type by following maps from village to village.

Cartographers now sell 7 new maps: Desert Village Map, Jungle Explorer Map, Plains Village Map, Savanna Village Map, Snow Village Map, Swamp Explorer Map, and Taiga Village Map.

Armorer

The Armorer's trades have been updated with many changes.

The biggest change is that buying diamond armor now requires paying a small amount of Diamonds as well as Emeralds. This is meant to make the Armorer's diamond armor trades less useful at the start of the game when players don't have any Diamonds, while still giving a powerful advantage to advanced players who have spent some time collecting Diamonds.

Early-game players will find Armorers useful as a great source of iron armor, Shields, and Emeralds.

Other changes include:

Most master-level Armorers buy Iron Blocks (and pay very well for them)

Chainmail armor is exclusively sold by the secret Jungle and Swamp Armorers

The Savanna Armorer sells cursed diamond armor at reduced prices

The Taiga Armorer can swap one piece of diamond armor for another

Structure Loot

Certain Enchanted Books now have a high chance of generating in some structures:

Ancient Cities: Mending

Mineshafts: Efficiency (I to V)

Pillager Outposts: Quick Charge (I to III)

Desert Temples: Unbreaking (I to III)

Jungle Temples: Unbreaking (I to III)





Fixes and Changes

Performance / Stability

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when running in the Archold room in the Spellrune Marketplace map

Fixed a crash related to tessellation of water blocks

Fixed an issue where the game would lock up if a mob would move on a block with 0 friction (MCPE-173073)

Gameplay

Players are no longer affected by Arrow effects if the Arrow is blocked (MCPE-52904)

Villages in the End and Nether are no longer saved to the Overworld (MCPE-85954)

Players can no longer sometimes clip through blocks when gliding with Elytra into blocks (MCPE-73307)

Buckets can no longer pick up liquids for a few ticks after they've been placed (MCPE-100598) This should help make placing and retrieving liquid in a quick succession far more consistent as well as help players that are using a water bucket to quickly avoid fall damage

Fixed an issue where moving slowly on Soul Sand would sometimes cause the player to not receive the Soul Speed movement speed (MCPE-173155)

Players can no longer sometimes clip through blocks when flying in Creative Mode and spamming the sneak button (MCPE-172785)

Mobs

Fixed a bug where the Sniffer ended digging as soon as item was created, not at the end of the specified dig duration

Camels no longer appear to slide when walking (MCPE-169666)

Camels no longer move their legs when standing still (MCPE-172846)

Camels no longer dash indefinitely when in Lava (MCPE-172369)

Mobs no longer receive fall damage when falling into a 1 block deep water pool (MCPE-173094)

Rabbits can once again eat partially and fully grown Carrot crops (MCPE-131980)

Blocks

Fixed a bug where the wrong side of Signs would sometimes be edited (MCPE-169067)

Fixed an extremely rare bug (~0.000003% chance) that could cause Item Frames to not drop their item when hit or destroyed

Third person camera no longer phases through the lower part of Cauldron (MCPE-173010)

Falling in Powder Snow no longer causes any damage, no matter the height fallen from (MCPE-174859)

Lightweight mobs and entities wearing Leather Boots once again sink into the top layer of Powder Snow when falling from a height of more than two and a half blocks

Sculk Block no longer drops XP when mined with Silk Touch (MCPE-174656)

Items

Diagonal Banner patterns no longer get inverted when applied to a Shield (MCPE-169577)

Placing invalid items into offhand slot will no longer cause them to drop

Warped Fungus on a Stick is no longer held backwards in first person view (MCPE-169765)

Updated structure icons on Explorer Maps sold by Cartographers

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where text-to-speech did not say how to open chat or use emotes

Text-to-speech message for popup title/description is now played properly

User Interface

Added a sprint button for Camels when "sprint using the joystick" option is turned off (MCPE-172674)

Fixed Sneak button partially blocking the D-Pad Up button when using touch controls (MCPE-38566)

Smithing Table no longer shows double overlapping tooltips for some slots (MCPE-168369)

Item names no longer overlaps with the absorption health bar (MCPE-152131)

Item names no longer overlaps with the mount health bar (MCPE-152130)

Item names no longer overlaps with the oxygen bar (MCPE-152129)

Updated Brewing Stand interface to always stay within its background when scaled (MCPE-154385)

Improved disconnect message when trying to join a Realm when not a member

Autocompleting text now moves the caret to end of the line

Graphical

Equipped enchanted armor now has an overall weaker glint, however its intensity more noticeably increases and decreases over time

Random lights no longer appear in the world without a source (MCPE-169001)

Splash particles are now emitted at an actor's waist instead of above their head





Technical Updates

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for 1.20.40 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks

Stability and Performance

The Sounds definition file sound_definitions.json will no longer crash the game if the wrong json type is used for a specific sound definition (MCPE-168913)

Commands

Re-entering a world no longer breaks command autocomplete after a command using "@e[type=item]" was used (MCPE-164734)

The /damage command with the "override" cause now causes damage through post hit invulnerability (MCPE-160290)

The recipe command color has been changed to white instead of blue (MCPE-173362)

Mobs

Added a new “query.is_in_lava” Query Function to Molang, to know if a mob is currently in Lava

Molang

Molang updated to version 1.20.40 which replaces "block_property" and "has_block_property" with "block_state" and "has_block_state" This is a Molang Versioned Change that only takes effect for Molang expressions in packs that use a min_engine_version of 1.20.40 or higher



Trade Tables

Trade items now have a "filters" property to determine if a trade should be considered

Trade items no longer support the "biome" property to check villager biome types, the "is_mark_variant" filter can be used in the "filters" property instead to check the villager biome type

API

Released World.getMoonPhase, MoonPhase, and MoonPhaseCount v1.6.0

Camera APIs moved from beta to 1.6.0 Camera setCamera fade clear EasingType CameraSetRotationOptions CameraSetFacingOptions CameraSetPostionOptions CameraDefaultOptions CameraSetLocationOptions

Changed the names of the CameraSetOptions options to not include the word 'Script'

Released Entity.is* APIs from beta to 1.6.0 isSleeping isSneaking isSprinting isSwimming isClimbing isOnGround isInWater isFalling

Released Player level & XP APIs from beta to 1.6.0 addLevels addExperience level getTotalXP xpEarnedAtCurrentLevel totalXpNeededForNextLevel resetLevel

Released Player.is* APIs from beta to 1.6.0 isEmoting isGliding isJumping isFlying

Updated all methods besides show on ActionFormData, MessageFormData, and ModalFormData to be callable in read-only mode

BlockInventoryComponent container member variable now correctly reflects it can be a Container or undefined

Fixed a versioning bug preventing @minecraft/server-ui module from working with @minecraft/server above version 1.2.0

WeatherType moved to 1.6.0 Moved function setWeather to 1.6.0 Moved event/property entityRemove from beta to 1.6.0 Moved event/property entityRemove from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntityRemovedAfterEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntityRemoveAfterEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntityRemovedBeforeEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntityRemoveBeforeEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0 Moved event/property entityLoad from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntityLoadAfterEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntityLoadAfterEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0 Moved event/property entitySpawn from beta to 1.6.0

Moved enum EntityInitializationCause from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntitySpawnAfterEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class EntitySpawnAfterEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0 Moved event/property playerBreakBlock from beta to 1.6.0 Moved event/property playerBreakBlock from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class PlayerBreakBlockAfterEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class PlayerBreakBlockAfterEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class PlayerBreakBlockBeforeEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class PlayerBreakBlockBeforeEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0 Moved event/property playerPlaceBlock from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class PlayerPlaceBlockAfterEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class PlayerPlaceBlockAfterEventSignal from beta to 1.6.0

Moved class BlockEventSignalOptions from beta to 1.6.0 Move isAir(): boolean from beta to 1.6.0 Move isLiquid(): boolean from beta to 1.6.0 Moved amount from beta to 1.6.0 Moved keepOnDeath: boolean from beta to 1.6.0 Moved lockMode: ItemLockMode from beta to 1.6.0 Moved nameTag?: string from beta to 1.6.0 Moved clone(): ItemStack from beta to 1.6.0 Moved getTags(): string[] from beta to 1.6.0 Moved hasTag(tag: string): boolean from beta to 1.6.0 Moved setCanDestroy(blockIdentifiers?: string[]): void from beta to 1.6.0 Moved getCanDestroy(): string[] from beta to 1.6.0 Moved setCanPlaceOn(blockIdentifiers?: string[]): void from beta to 1.6.0 Moved getCanPlaceOn(): string[] from beta to 1.6.0 Moved function getProperty to 1.6.0 Moved function resetProperty to 1.6.0 Moved function setProperty to 1.6.0

Moved getRotation from beta to 1.6.0

Move setRotation from beta to 1.6.0

Released PlayerDimensionChangeAfterEvent from beta to 1.6.0

Blocks

"minecraft:transformation" now prevents blocks from being transformed past the 30x30x30 pixel limit and "minecraft:unit_cube" from being translated or scaled. Invalid block will instead display the "update" block (MCPE-173799)

Chest blocks, Trapped Chest blocks, Ender Chest blocks, and Stonecutter blocks now use state "minecraft:cardinal_direction" instead of "facing_direction", this state uses string values ["south", "west", "north", and "east"] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

Items

Added a content error when attempting to load a damage sensor with an invalid "cause" value

Allow single value parsing for "minecraft:icon" item component

The Camel mob Dash Component can now be applied to rideable mobs other than Horse, Donkey, and Mule using “minecraft:dash”

Deprecated "minecraft:weapon" component starting in version 1.20.40

Deprecated "minecraft:on_use" component starting in version 1.20.40

Deprecated "minecraft:on_use_on" component starting in version 1.20.40

Entity Components

Unlocked “behavior.random_search_and_dig” for creators to use

"target_blocks" field added. List of blocks that the mob can dig on. Default if "target_blocks" isn't added is Dirt, Grass, Podzol, Dirt with Roots, Moss, Mud, and Muddy Mangrove Roots

"item_table" field added. Path to a loot table that specifies what the mob can dig up. "item_table" takes precedence over "items"

Content errors added if the behavior has trouble reading or finding "item_table" and if unable to get an item from "items"

'on_item_found' event now fires on item found AND digging finished. Before the event firing caused the digging to stop early

The “behavior.random_look_around_and_sit” now has the field “continue_sitting_on_reload” exposed for Creators to use. This is how the Camel stays sitting on reload

“behavior.is_scenting” renamed to generic “behavior.timer_flag_1” and released to creators

“behavior.is_rising” renamed to generic “behavior.timer_flag_2” and released to creators

“behavior.is_feeling_happy” renamed to generic “behavior.timer_flag_3” and released to creators

“behavior.timer_flag 1”: Fires an event when this behavior starts, then waits for a duration before stopping. When stopping due to that timeout or due to being interrupted by another behavior, fires another event. query.timer_flag_1 will return 1.0 on both the client and server when this behavior is running, and 0.0 otherwise

“behavior.timer_flag 2”: Fires an event when this behavior starts, then waits for a duration before stopping. When stopping due to that timeout or due to being interrupted by another behavior, fires another event. query.timer_flag_2 will return 1.0 on both the client and server when this behavior is running, and 0.0 otherwise

“behavior.timer_flag 3”: Fires an event when this behavior starts, then waits for a duration before stopping. When stopping due to that timeout or due to being interrupted by another behavior, fires another event. query.timer_flag_3 will return 1.0 on both the client and server when this behavior is running, and 0.0 otherwise





Experimental Technical Updates

Script API