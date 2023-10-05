Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher SOEDESCO has announced Guns and Spurs 2 for the Switch, bringing more cowboy action to Nintendo's console on November 24th, 2023, just three months after the release of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption.

We're not going to lie, the two games look very similar in terms of their overall aesthetic and gameplay, though it's probably safe to say that Red Dead Redemption probably enjoyed a much higher development budget. Judging from the trailer alone for Guns and Spurs 2, the animation doesn't look like it's quite there, and the general scope of the game seems a lot more restrictive.

Still, we're more than willing to give it a fair shot, and it looks like there will be plenty to enjoy here if you're a fan of the Old West.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Ride around an open world with a sprawling landscape inspired by the Old West

- Play as a relentless bounty hunter and track down 25 increasingly difficult criminals and challenge eight bounty bosses in intense duels

- Show off your style by customizing your character and horse with a wide range of outfits and cosmetics

- Wield 13 handguns and rifles and upgrade them as you progress

- Unlock fast travel for quick access to various areas within the open world

Has Red Dead Redemption given you the itch for some more Old West gameplay? Let us know your thoughts on Guns and Spurs 2 in the comments section below.