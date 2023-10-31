Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Do you like snakes? Do you like birds? If you answered both questions with a resounding "Oh boy, do I!", then we have a little treat for you.

Originally released on Steam to positive reception, Snakebird and Snakebird Primer are now being smushed together into one comprehensive package called Snakebird Complete, and we can exclusively reveal that developer Noumenon Games and publisher Astra Logical are bringing the game to Switch on November 24th, 2023.

The package will come with new quality-of-life features, including a hint system for those more troublesome levels, touch controls for portable mode, and the ability to access levels from both games quickly and easily.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Challenge yourself with Snakebird or enjoy the more accessible Snakebird Primer, now merged in one game!

- Deceptively twisty puzzles and braintwisty challenges

- Chomp down on fruit and grow as you go, and wriggle your way through different zones and themes!

- NEW! Jump between worlds instantly with the overworld map feature, unique to Snakebird Complete.

- NEW! Getting stuck is a thing of the past: use the brand new hint system if you need some extra help.

What do you make of Snakebird Complete? Will you be adding it yo your Switch collection in November? Let us know with a comment.