This month marks the seventh anniversary of the action role playing game Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and it seems Bandai Namco might have something special planned.

On the official Dragon Ball website, a new "surprise" piece of key art has been shared. Here's a bit about it:

"Goku and the avatar are both charging up a Kamehameha, and behind them we can see Trunks with a focused expression on his face and the Supreme Kai of Time!"

The same page then goes on to tease a reveal at a later date:

"What could this new illustration mean...?! Stay tuned for more information!"

This update for Xenoverse 2 follows on from the 'Hero of Justice' DLC earlier this year promoting the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and adding characters like Orange Piccolo and some other surprises.