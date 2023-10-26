Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

While it might not be the announcement of a full movie, The Pokémon Company has released a new short film focused on Ryme City's top investigator, as 'Detective Pikachu and the Mystery of the Missing Flan' gives another bite-sized boost of case-cracking goodness.

The new short was shared on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel yesterday and it is really rather sweet. This one follows Detective Pikachu and Tim as they attempt to track down the latter's missing flan — a crime that we can all agree, is completely unacceptable. At only six minutes in length, the mystery is pretty much an open-and-close case, but there is enough story here to keep things interesting. And an adorable-looking Munchlax, which never hurts.

But who is to blame? What happened to Tim's flan? And will Pikachu ever get to finish his coffee? You will have to check out the short to find out.

We had a perfectly good time with the recently released Detective Pikachu Returns, particularly praising its writing, though we felt that the game's shoddy visuals let it down. Fortunately, that has been improved massively for this short, with crisp, almost Dreamworks-looking animation accompanying the same witty writing for which the games are rightfully praised.

It isn't much, but we would be happy to see more Detective Pikachu shorts in the future — if only to stand in for those ace Pikmin ones from 2014.