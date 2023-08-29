In the UK Charts for this week, FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has debuted at number one, beating out the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
It marks a strong start for the company's return to its mecha-based combat franchise, signaling that FromSoftware has not become the one-trick pony that some have feared after its immense success with the likes of Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Meanwhile, the only other newcomer this week is Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum, which comes in at number twenty-one. It's not the strongest start for the fantasy FPS by any stretch of the imagination, but with reasonably positive reception, perhaps it could be somewhat of a slow burner.
Otherwise, there are no major surprises in the top forty this week. Pikmin 4 has expectedly fallen by several positions, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has once again climbed back into the top ten to land at number six.
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
NEW
|1
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
1
|2
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
4
|3
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
3
|4
|FIFA 23
|
9
|
5
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
24
|
6
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
5
|
7
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
7
|8
|Minecraft
|
12
|9
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
2
|10
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
6
|11
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
15
|12
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
14
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
8
|14
|
Pikmin 4
|
10
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
16
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
19
|17
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
36
|18
|Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
-
|19
|Mafia Trilogy
|
17
|20
|Pokémon Violet
|
NEW
|21
|Immortals of Aveum
|
18
|22
|
Street Fighter 6
|
25
|23
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
20
|24
|Diablo IV
|
23
|25
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
29
|26
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
21
|27
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
22
|28
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
34
|29
|Resident Evil 4
|
30
|30
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|31
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
26
|32
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
32
|33
|F1 23
|
26
|34
|It Takes Two
|
27
|35
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
40
|36
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
13
|37
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|
35
|38
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|39
|Sonic Origins Plus
|
-
|40
|Dead Space