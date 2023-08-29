In the UK Charts for this week, FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has debuted at number one, beating out the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It marks a strong start for the company's return to its mecha-based combat franchise, signaling that FromSoftware has not become the one-trick pony that some have feared after its immense success with the likes of Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Meanwhile, the only other newcomer this week is Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum, which comes in at number twenty-one. It's not the strongest start for the fantasy FPS by any stretch of the imagination, but with reasonably positive reception, perhaps it could be somewhat of a slow burner.

Otherwise, there are no major surprises in the top forty this week. Pikmin 4 has expectedly fallen by several positions, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has once again climbed back into the top ten to land at number six.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full: