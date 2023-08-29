Mario Kart / Armored Core VI
In the UK Charts for this week, FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has debuted at number one, beating out the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It marks a strong start for the company's return to its mecha-based combat franchise, signaling that FromSoftware has not become the one-trick pony that some have feared after its immense success with the likes of Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Meanwhile, the only other newcomer this week is Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum, which comes in at number twenty-one. It's not the strongest start for the fantasy FPS by any stretch of the imagination, but with reasonably positive reception, perhaps it could be somewhat of a slow burner.

Otherwise, there are no major surprises in the top forty this week. Pikmin 4 has expectedly fallen by several positions, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has once again climbed back into the top ten to land at number six.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

NEW

 1 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

1

 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4

 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3

 4 FIFA 23

9

5

Hogwarts Legacy

24

6

 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

5

7

 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

7

 8 Minecraft

12

 9 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

2

 10

Grand Theft Auto V

6

 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

15

 12 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

14

 13 Red Dead Redemption 2

8

 14

Pikmin 4

10

 15 Nintendo Switch Sports

16

 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19

 17 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

36

 18 Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

-

 19 Mafia Trilogy

17

 20 Pokémon Violet

NEW

 21 Immortals of Aveum

18

 22

Street Fighter 6

25

 23 Lego Harry Potter Collection

20

 24 Diablo IV

23

 25 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

29

 26 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

21

 27

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

22

 28 Super Mario Odyssey

34

 29 Resident Evil 4

30

 30 Mario Party Superstars

-

 31 Cyberpunk 2077

26

 32 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

32

 33 F1 23

26

 34 It Takes Two

27

 35 Dark Souls Trilogy

40

 36 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

13

 37 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

35

 38 Pokémon Scarlet

-

 39 Sonic Origins Plus

-

 40 Dead Space

[Compiled by GfK]

