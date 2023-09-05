Japanese developer IzanagiGames, Inc. has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its new 'authentic mystery adventure' title called Dark Auction: Hitler's Legacy.

At the time of writing, the game has been fully funded at 170% of the 2 million JPY goal and looks to be heading to Switch next year. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of 18-year-old protagonist Noah, a seemingly normal young man who must deal with a mysterious estate possibly bequeathed by one of the most horrific figures in modern history, Adolf Hitler.

Boasting the writing talent of Rika Suzuki (Hotel Dusk: Room 215, Trace Memory) and character designs by Kohske, Dark Auction: Hitler's Legacy is currently estimated to ship to backers around October 2024, though this is subject to change depending on how development goes. It's heading to both Switch and Steam with language support for Japanese, English, and Chinese (traditional, simplified).

Here's a look at comments on the scenario from Rika Suzuki herself on the Izanagi's website, plus some of the key features of the game (the latter auto-translated):

The tale unfolds in an ancient castle in 1981, 36 years after Hitler’s death. 18-year-old protagonist Noah is determined not to turn out like his father, but, beyond that, he has no idea of the kind of person he wants to be. Noah takes part in a mysterious auction held at the old castle, and, as someone living in the 1980s, comes to terms with the absurdity of the trauma the war left behind, learning of the truths hidden deep within those affected, ultimately closing in on the big secret his father has been concealing. When we learn about history, we think about the present and what it means to be human. Thinking about the past also means thinking about the future. ・Interesting world view against the background of Hitler's legend

・The charm of stylish and unique characters

・3D map that allows you to freely explore the old castle

・Word cloud system that can be deduced and considered by keywords

・Auction part where the truth of memory is solved with images and puzzles

・Multi-ending where the choice of the main character changes the future

・Authentic mystery adventure

・Rika Suzuki's original work in the second year of the concept

The official Twitter account is also showcasing character art from the game with brief bios. Here's "Sho Hayami - A mysterious auctioneer wearing a parrot's headgear."

Crowdfunding for the game is still ongoing until October 31st, so if it sounds like something you might be interested in, then you can pledge your support via a wide range of reward tiers, from a simple thank you message to a fully-voiced role in the game itself.

Does this look like something to add to the ol' Switch collection? It's certainly an interesting premise. Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.