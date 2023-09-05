Japanese developer IzanagiGames, Inc. has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its new 'authentic mystery adventure' title called Dark Auction: Hitler's Legacy.
At the time of writing, the game has been fully funded at 170% of the 2 million JPY goal and looks to be heading to Switch next year. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of 18-year-old protagonist Noah, a seemingly normal young man who must deal with a mysterious estate possibly bequeathed by one of the most horrific figures in modern history, Adolf Hitler.
Boasting the writing talent of Rika Suzuki (Hotel Dusk: Room 215, Trace Memory) and character designs by Kohske, Dark Auction: Hitler's Legacy is currently estimated to ship to backers around October 2024, though this is subject to change depending on how development goes. It's heading to both Switch and Steam with language support for Japanese, English, and Chinese (traditional, simplified).
Here's a look at comments on the scenario from Rika Suzuki herself on the Izanagi's website, plus some of the key features of the game (the latter auto-translated):
The tale unfolds in an ancient castle in 1981, 36 years after Hitler’s death. 18-year-old protagonist Noah is determined not to turn out like his father, but, beyond that, he has no idea of the kind of person he wants to be. Noah takes part in a mysterious auction held at the old castle, and, as someone living in the 1980s, comes to terms with the absurdity of the trauma the war left behind, learning of the truths hidden deep within those affected, ultimately closing in on the big secret his father has been concealing.
When we learn about history, we think about the present and what it means to be human.
Thinking about the past also means thinking about the future.
・Interesting world view against the background of Hitler's legend
・The charm of stylish and unique characters
・3D map that allows you to freely explore the old castle
・Word cloud system that can be deduced and considered by keywords
・Auction part where the truth of memory is solved with images and puzzles
・Multi-ending where the choice of the main character changes the future
・Authentic mystery adventure
・Rika Suzuki's original work in the second year of the concept
The official Twitter account is also showcasing character art from the game with brief bios. Here's "Sho Hayami - A mysterious auctioneer wearing a parrot's headgear."
Crowdfunding for the game is still ongoing until October 31st, so if it sounds like something you might be interested in, then you can pledge your support via a wide range of reward tiers, from a simple thank you message to a fully-voiced role in the game itself.
Does this look like something to add to the ol' Switch collection? It's certainly an interesting premise. Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.
[source camp-fire.jp, via izanagigames.co.jp]
Comments 26
I've been meaning to replay Hotel Dusk for a long time and to also finally make time for Trace Memory and Last Window, so this is certainly on my radar. Even if the premise does sound rather odd.
That said this art style is like the most Zero Time Dilemma thing I've ever seen and it's kind of throwing me.
Hotel Dusk was simply incredible, so I am certainly on board for this. It sounds somewhat difficult conceptually, but we know that these guys can write amazingly well, so I am sure that it will be very intriguing. I have never participated in a crowd funding campaign before, but I will seriously consider contributing to this one. Day one either way.
I've unfortunately never played Hotel Dusk, but have continuously heard how good it is so I'm definitely interested in a new game by the same writer, not to mention that this is a kind of weird but also definitely intriguing premise!
Good to hear that some of the old Cing staff are still making adventure games. I'm always wary of media that use Nazi themes, as the potential for disrespect or offence is huge, but hopefully this material will be handled sensitively here.
By the way, Trace Memory = Another Code: Two Memories for any confused PAL gamers.
Sorry what is the title of this game?
Did Japan change their censorship laws towards the depiction of historical figures in videogames? Last time I heard of that person was in Persona 2 when they remade it for PSP and changed him to "Fuhrer" and added a pair of aviator glasses.
Not sure if that name/person should ever be referenced in any product label, even with good intentions. It's just plain disgusting.
@Bobb It sounds like he won't be directly depicted, but that's interesting. But doesn't almost every Koei game have historical figures?
I loved Trace Memory, Hotel Dusk and Last Window. Love that Jazzy soundtrack. Very unique and unforgetable games. Great news! Hope it comes to the States.
@Thomystic I thought about the warring states period too but maybe they are way too heavily stylized that barely resemble the original figures.
I don't know about the nazi party leader, but you are probably onto something. Maybe it's just his name in the title and half a silhouette in the box art. Maybe not showing him much in the game is enough for their rating board 🤷♂️
@TheRealKyleHyde Thanks for that. Had no idea what Trace Memory was. I thought I'd somehow missed a Cing game.
@rushiosan Wolfenstein would disagree.
£54 for a digital copy of the game 🤣
@theModestMouse 'Murica and their obsession to invade and kill everyone with machine guns, even in a fictional Nazi castle. 'Cause Hitler bad, freedom good.
Kanasaki's amazing art is not in this, so easy skip.
...and it's not like I need more reasons to skip this, but that title.
I had to do a double take when I saw that title
I am not an overly censor happy person, the people here saying that you shouldn't say Hitler's name like he's voldemort or something are foolish. That being said "Interesting world view against the background of Hitler's legend", is what's really troubling me about this. Also romanticizing him like they do in the art is insane, I honestly can't believe this game is being made. Hitler isn't cool, like that even needs to be said.
@rushiosan oh my the PC principal has arrived in full effect. It’s a fictional video game. You don’t have to play it.
Yeah, that name is getting changed before it comes West. Excited for another Hotel Dusk-ish game. Just hope it's a lot better than Chase: Cold Case Investigations.
@Kaspari_Villalobos You mean the same fictional videogames that should hit the news whenever a school shooting happens, and make parents assume gaming is all about guns & violence? Sure, they're all harmless.
We've got enough Neo-nazi scum in the world, no need to have buzzwords like "Hitler's Legacy" in our social media newsfeed. This bulls**t should have been banned before the campaign ended, regardless of the game's plot being the opposite of what we expect. If you don't get the point here, I feel sorry for ya.
"Oh Cool!"
*Sees title
"Wtf"
The subject matter and setting don't interest me very much but the Another Code & Hotel Dusk series were both amazing, so I hope for the best with it
I love the pedigree working on this game as I liked the aforementioned games. I'm not so sure if that title will be the final title given the sensitivity of it. Regardless I look forward to seeing more about this game.
Very excited for this! Really enjoyed Cing's DS output. Trace Memory especially made great use of the DS's unique (at the time) hardware at a time when many dismissed the touchscreen as just another crazy Nintendo gimmick that would get stomped by the PSP. Funny how that turned out!
@Kaspari_Villalobos I've learned to enjoy the outrage. People whined about me "enabling laziness" for supporting Pokémon SV and "enabling transphobia" for supporting Hogwarts Legacy. I played both anyway because I'm not going to even entertain the thought of denying myself something I enjoy just because Twitter freaks disapprove.
I loved Suzuki's writing in Trace Memories & Hotel Dusk so I will look into this as well.
@TheRealKyleHyde Thank you for the clarification, I only mentioned Hotel Dusk in my comment because I didn't realize that, even more interested in this game then!
