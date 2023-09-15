Those who like to have a shiny Switch box on their shelves instead of a digital copy are in luck as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is landing an all-new 'Anniversary Edition' physical copy which will include the recently-released 'Dimension Shellshock' DLC.

The base game received a physical release last year, though this is the first time that the rougelike game mode expansion will be gracing the game cartridges — you can never have too many copies of one game, right?

This Anniversary Edition will be coming to us from Merge Games on 17th November and will cost you £29.99 / €34.99 / $54.95. The company has stated that this new physical will be available from all major retailers and pre-orders are now available from Signature Edition Games.

We had a great time with the 'Dimension Shellshock' DLC earlier this month, granting it an 8/10 in our review. If you have been waiting for an excuse to dive back into the Turtles' latest brilliant beat-em-up, then this might just be it.