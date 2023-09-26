Award-winning UK publisher Lost in Cult is teaming up with our sister site Time Extension for The Console Chronicles, a new book covering the history of home console gaming, from the earliest Pong machines to the present day.

The Console Chronicles is the follow-up to A Handheld History, a previous Lost in Cult book focused on portable play. This new tome – which will run for more than 400 pages and will be divided into nine sections, each representing a generation in console hardware – will feature the talents of Julian "Jaz" Rignall (C&VG, Mean Machines), Kurt Kalata (Hardcore Gaming 101), James Mielke (1UP), Sara Heritage, Christian Donlan (Eurogamer), Ashley Day (GamesTM), Jon Cartwright (Good Vibes Gaming), Darryl Still (Atari), Van Burnham (Supercade), Tom Charnock (The Dreamcast Junkyard) and many, many more.

In fact, there are some more familiar names adding their words to this one – our very own Alana Hagues, Alex Olney, PJ O'Reilly, Liam Doolan, Gavin Lane and Ollie Reynolds. That's right – they'll all be contributing to The Console Chronicles, alongside fellow Hookshot Media staffers Stephen Tailby, Aaron Bayne, and Fraser Gilbert.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

With bespoke artwork by Stephen Maurice Graham, Raul Higuera, Hannah Kwan Cosselmon, William Exley, and Jack Teagle – not to mention a host of special rewards for those who back this 'Campaign Edition' of the book – The Console Chronicles is looking very nice indeed, if we do say so ourselves.

And remember, by pledging your financial support to this project, you're not only allowing us to produce more exciting books with Lost in Cult, but you're also directly supporting the work we do across the entire Hookshot Media network.

The Console Chronicles will be sponsored by The Embracer Games Archive. Based in Karlstad, Sweden, The Embracer Games Archive is one of the most active forces in the realm of video game preservation, and its collection currently stands at over 80,000 games, consoles, and accessories.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

If you'd like to know more or you're itching to order a copy, then head over to the book's page here.