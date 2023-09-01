CD Projekt Red has applied a new hotfix to the Nintendo Switch Version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The hotfix dropped yesterday, as announced on Twitter, and fixes a number of very small issues with the massive open-world RPG.

First and foremost, ambient audio problems have been resolved — some players had been reporting that it was absent or disappeared during some areas, and that's been fixed with this update. The second fix is for regional restrictions for the Korean version of the game.





It fixes the issue of ambient audio being absent for some players and resolves any regional restriction that was incorrectly applied on the Korean version of the game 🇰🇷



Be aware the game version… We have just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch!It fixes the issue of ambient audio being absent for some players and resolves any regional restriction that was incorrectly applied on the Korean version of the game 🇰🇷Be aware the game version… pic.twitter.com/L3wNhbcEpB August 31, 2023

This isn't a large-scale update, so CD Projekt Red has advised players to check the date of the last update to make sure the game is up-to-date.

Talk of a brand new Witcher game has ramped up recently, with the developer confirming that a large number of people who worked on Cyberpunk 2077 are moving onto The Witcher 4 after the Phantom Liberty DLC launches. The Witcher 4 on a Nintendo console is probably a fair way off, though.