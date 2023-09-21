Bandai Namco has announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be making its way to the Switch. Not only that, but you won't have to wait too long either, as it'll be launching on October 5th, 2023. Just in time for Halloween!
Originally launched in 2020, Little Hope is the second installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology following Man of Medan. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, but we're assuming at this point that the third and fourth installments, House of Ashes and The Devil in Me, may also arrive at a later date.
Here's an official synopsis from Bandai Namco:
"When their bus is diverted through the town of Little Hope due to bad weather, it seems that a college class with strained relations has had a lucky escape when their bus crashes and they appear from the wreckage relatively unscathed. As they explore this seemingly abandoned town, they become trapped by a mysterious impenetrable fog, and as they search for a means of escape, they start to encounter visions of the past that haunt them from the shadows.
"Through these mysterious visions, they bear witness to the town’s gruesome past and the terrible events of the Andover Witch Trials. They must figure out the motivation of these apparitions and escape Little Hope while hellish demons relentlessly pursue them."
Our pals over at Push Square reviewed Little Hope back in 2020 and came to a reasonably positive conclusion, noting that it's "perfect for an unsettling night in".
Will you be picking up Little Hope in October? Have you tried Man of Medan yet? Let us know.
These games are actually really good. I played this one on PlayStation and so I personally won’t be buying it again but for those who have not, it’s great, especially for Halloween.
I just want to see how the graphics translate. Part of what makes these games so good is how they feel like a movie. Even on PlayStation, there are some strange graphical blips here and there but I think it sort of adds to the whole package of that makes sense. Anyway, hoping this plays well and is as immersive so more folks can enjoy it!
The way the title sounds I thought it was a collection, it's only one game?
Really cool games. Played through one of these with my friend on Steam.
@Serpenterror Yes, Little Hope is the 2nd of 4 that have been released so far.
I have played the first 3 on Xbox and really enjoyed them.
Will it keep that horrible 24fps cap? Or have the developers learned about the concept of frame pacing?
@Serpenterror
The does seem deliberately confusing, seeing as an anthology is literally a collection of things. But as it's a Japanese publisher, maybe it's just a missunderstanding that anthology doesn't mean the same thing as series.
The twist ending is dreadful; same as it’s predecessor.
@Woderwick It can also mean a series of things, not just a collection in the literal sense. The original release of Man of Medan had the same title. Its just implying that it was intended to be a series, with MOM being the first release.
Regardless, it's good news. This series is great. Personally Looking forward to playing The Devil in ME next. 😈❤
@EVIL-C
Anthology does literally mean a group of things collected together. Being collected together is what makes it an anthology. So it's either a misunderstanding of the word, which is reasonable based on the sheet number of terms for collection or series, etc so on English. Or it's the result of some marketing type with no regard for correct use of language who just thought it sounded good.
@Woderwick I'm sure they (the publisher) would argue "well, now season 1 is fully available, so you can now buy them all." Also IIRC there are digital bundles of some of the titles, so there's a partial collection. But now we're getting into semantics. From the planning stages, it was intended as a horror anthology series, with TDIM ending Season 1, and The Narrator being the connecting thread between the games, with staggered releases.
I'm going with the latter explanation you mentioned, lol. 😂
