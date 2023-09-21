Bandai Namco has announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be making its way to the Switch. Not only that, but you won't have to wait too long either, as it'll be launching on October 5th, 2023. Just in time for Halloween!

Originally launched in 2020, Little Hope is the second installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology following Man of Medan. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, but we're assuming at this point that the third and fourth installments, House of Ashes and The Devil in Me, may also arrive at a later date.

Here's an official synopsis from Bandai Namco:

"When their bus is diverted through the town of Little Hope due to bad weather, it seems that a college class with strained relations has had a lucky escape when their bus crashes and they appear from the wreckage relatively unscathed. As they explore this seemingly abandoned town, they become trapped by a mysterious impenetrable fog, and as they search for a means of escape, they start to encounter visions of the past that haunt them from the shadows.

"Through these mysterious visions, they bear witness to the town’s gruesome past and the terrible events of the Andover Witch Trials. They must figure out the motivation of these apparitions and escape Little Hope while hellish demons relentlessly pursue them."

Our pals over at Push Square reviewed Little Hope back in 2020 and came to a reasonably positive conclusion, noting that it's "perfect for an unsettling night in".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Will you be picking up Little Hope in October? Have you tried Man of Medan yet? Let us know.