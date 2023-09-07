Outright Games has today revealed another gameplay trailer for its latest game about the robots in disguise — Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition journeys onto Switch on 13th October.
Based on the recent Paramount+ and Netflix animated series, Transformers: Earthspark, this game will see you taking on the role of Bumblebee as you make your way through biomes, defeating Decepticons (of course) and unlocking new abilities as you go. You can expect to see a host of familiar faces along the way including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcrusher, and more, so keep your eyes on the road.
From the small amount of gameplay that we have seen so far, this is looking fine. The visuals aren't too harsh on the eye and the combat looks simple enough — let's just hope that it doesn't get stale. Outright previously worked on the my-first-turn-based-game Transformers: Battlegrounds (which we gave a perfectly serviceable 6/10) so there is some pedigree here — albeit a perfectly average one.
For a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from Outright.
This one will be rolling out next month (along with every other game ever, it seems), so you don't have long to wait if you think it looks up your street.
Would love an original 80’s transformers game on Switch
@Doomcrow Wondering if Platinum could port Transformers Devastation to the Switch, if they wanted to 🤔
Is there any hope of this being good ? I hope so 🙏
Meh. Where's Transformers reactivate?
Is the villain cartoon Bruce Campbell with a robot arm?
@GunValkyria The Closed Beta is December this year, gonna be awhile longer before we hear about that.
@shoeses that's too bad. Ty for info
@old-dad Wouldn't put money on it considering it's Outright Games. They Publish... very, VEEEERY basic, entry level games. And even then meh is on the higher side if you're lucky.
Bumblebee, that's dull I'd rather any other autobot.
I dont like it , but it seems we cant have a decent handheld game anymore except from zelda pokemon and 5 more ,
@gonzilla Sadly not, it got pulled from all platforms after Activision stopped renewing the Transformers license :/
