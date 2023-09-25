Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The creepiest and cutest Metroidvania on the Switch (the publisher's words, not ours!) Lost Ruins has scored a physical release from Red Art Games.

This survival-focused Metroidvania launched last summer on the console and got a fairly positive review from us back then for proposing a unique concept in a popular genre. But if you were a big fan of the game, here's your chance to bag a physical version.

There are two different versions to pre-order now over on Red Art Games' store page. The Standard Edition will cost €39.99, which consists of the physical box and cartridge. Those more hardcore fans, however, will want to check out the Deluxe Edition, which is also €39.99 and comes with a double-sided poster and keychain.

Pre-order pages are live now on Red Art Games' website, and both editions are due to ship in Q2 2024. You can have a little look at just what comes in the Deluxe Edition below: