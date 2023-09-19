Later this year in November, Nintendo is releasing an updated version of Square's classic RPG Super Mario RPG.

If you're on the hunt for pre-order bonuses and happen to be located in North America, games retailer GameStop has now officially revealed what it will be offering in both the US and Canada.

The store will be offering an exclusive 6-piece pin set - containing Mario and the gang. Here's a look:

This offer as noted will be valid until 17th November, so if you want to claim these pins - get in that pre-order while you still.

GameStop also recently revealed its North America pre-order deal for next month's Switch release Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You can take a look at it in our previous story.