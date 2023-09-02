It's a new week and that means another in-game item drop for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As usual, you'll be able to access these items directly from the Switch news channel.

This latest one allows players to redeem an opal and a magic rod to create an elemental weapon. Here the steps you'll need to follow to redeem these items:

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Gems - Not Just a Pretty Facet"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. Receive Opal and Magic Rod

And here's Nintendo's rundown about this item combo:

Greetings, all! Have you ever wondered about what to do with the opals and rubies and such you sometimes find when mining ore deposits in caves?

Of course you could always sell them for a pretty rupee, but gems also have their more practical uses. For instance, fusing a ruby with a sword or spear will turn it into a weapon that can launch fireballs!

Using other gems will net you different results - fuse opal to get water balls, and topaz to get lightening balls. You could also try fusing a gem with a Magic Rod to increase its attack power.