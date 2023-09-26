Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been feeling like Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons was lacking something, and that something was dinosaurs, then you're in the right place. Italic Pig's farm sim meets dino-rearing adventure Paleo Pines is out on Switch from today.

Colourful dinosaurs and prehistoric-inspired creatures roam the lands of Paleo Pines, where you befriend Lucky the Parasaurolophus. You've just moved here, and you'll be settling down, making friends, and tending to animals and crops all while discovering the mysteries of the Pines.

While there is a main story to get through, you'll still be able to spend countless hours creating the perfect home for you and your dinos. The dinosaurs aren't just there to look cute, though — you can ride them and get them to help raise your crops, among many other things.

Here's a rundown of what you can do in the game from publisher Modus Games:

Key Features - Embark on Your Dino Quest – Set off on a lively adventure with your dino pal, Lucky. The other Parasaurolophus are missing, and it's up to you and Lucky to uncover their whereabouts. Build a new home, make friends, and unravel the island's lost history. - Create Your Cozy Dino Sanctuary – Set up your home base on the island as you go about your quest. Master the art of dino ranching by growing crops, trading with townsfolk, and enlisting the help of your dino pals to produce a roarsome harvest.

- Discover and Befriend Dinosaurs – A collection of cheeky dinosaurs roam the wild areas waiting to become your friends, as well as ranch helpers. Coax them nearby mimicking their calls with your flute, then seal the deal with a tasty treat and trustworthy nose boop! - Explore Enchanting Landscapes – There's plenty to explore out in the wilds of Paleo Pines, from the flowery fields of Veridian Valley to the high canyons of Ariacotta. Make the most of each day by venturing throughout the lush landscapes across the island, each with their own charm, collectable items, and dinos to discover - Befriend a Charming Community – A quirky (but friendly!) array of townsfolk on the island can’t wait to meet you and help you on your journey. As you explore, you will come across new characters, each with their own story, quests, items, or knowledge to share, and gossip to exchange.

Paleo Pines is out now on the Switch eShop for $29.99 / £22.99. Will you be stomping onto the Pines today? Roar down in the comments.