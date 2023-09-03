Nintendo's amiibo line might not be quite as busy as it once was, but there are still new figurines arriving on a regular basis.

With this in mind, there are reports of updated packaging for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo series. This information comes from a Famiboards forum member, who shared some photos of the new look.

It's got quite a lot of attention online because there's supposedly "no mention" of the Switch or other compatible platforms on the back of the box:

Famiboards user Ajimi: "I work at retail in France, and today we received "new" Smash amiibos (Link, Luigi and DK so far). They are the same as before, but the back of the box is different, a lot more neutral (no pictures and no mention of a specific game or console)."

new amiibo box art vs old amiibo box art (rear) pic.twitter.com/5lMsULFAsY September 2, 2023

As highlighted by amiibo Alerts in the social media post above, the new box on the left now just mentions how amiibo can be used with "compatible software", whereas the old one actually showed all compatible platforms as well as some information about the game.

There's already been some speculation Nintendo could be "future proofing" its amiibo line. There could also be many other reasons behind a possible update, and it's worth noting Nintendo no longer sells or really supports the 3DS and Wii U - so there's that to consider as well.