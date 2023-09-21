Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

NIS America has finally confirmed that the West will be getting the 11th game in the Trails / Kiseki series next year — The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak. The announcement was made during today's Falcom-themed Livestream over on NIS America's Twitch channel.

The game is known as Kuro no Kiseki in Japanese and will be launching in English for the first time in summer 2024 on Switch (alongside PS4, PS5, and PC versions).

In this new instalment, you'll follow Van Arkide — a spriggan (a sort of bounty hunter/detective) who is working during a time when Calvard is experiencing an economic boom. Van receives a request from an old friend, which pulls him into conflict and danger. Trails through Daybreak marks the start of a brand new arc in the franchise, though it is connected to all the previous ten games in the series.

You can check out more details on the official website for the game, but for now, here are a few changes in this new entry in NIS America's own words, as well as some screenshots of the game (in Japanese):

Key Details:

- A Case in Calvard: Follow the spriggan known as Van Arkride as he takes on a case that will change the nation’s fate…as well as his own. Explore the reaches of the Calvard Republic while immersing yourself in a rich story filled with action and intrigue.

- Spriggan to Action: Transition seamlessly between action field battles and turn-based combat with the revamped AT (Action Time) Battle system, and expand your arsenal with new Shard Skills, courtesy of the sixth-generation combat orbment, Xipha.

- Between Law and Chaos: Under the Alignment system, your choices and actions affect how your story unfolds. Your propensity towards Law, Chaos, and the shades in-between can influence your status in the city, who will ally with or oppose you, and even what jobs and dialogue options are available to you.

Long-time fans have been eager to visit the Calvard Republic for a while since, particularly following its involvement in the events of Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure, and Trails through Daybreak is finally giving us that opportunity. we're finally getting the opportunity.

The ability to swap between turn-based and real-time combat for overworld enemies is new for the series, and this also features one of the most open worlds in the Trails series to date. It looks like a fresh twist on the formula fans know and love, and an intriguing start to the second half of the Legend of Heroes series as a whole.

For those huge series fans and collectors out there, a Limited Edition will be available from NISA's UK & EU Online Store. Pre-orders open on 29th September at 12pm BST. Pre-orders on the North American store are live right now.

This announcement comes just days after The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, an action RPG spin-off, launched in English for the first time ever on Switch in North America. The game arrives in Europe and Australia on 22nd September.