Update [Thu 21st Sep, 2023 19:30 BST]: Nintendo has posted a brand new trailer for Clay Game Studio's Faerie Afterlight, featuring gorgeous animation and introducing us to the world of this pastel-coloured Metroidvania.
Plus, we don't have very long until the game launches on Switch — according to Nintendo and the eShop pages, Faerie Afterlight will sprinkle some Indonesian-inspired platforming onto the console on 28th September in North America (The EU store has it listed for 27th September, too).
Check out the animated trailer up top, and check out our original story below for more details on the game.
Original article [Tue 29th Aug, 2023 19:30 BST]: Publisher Mastiff has revealed that the beautiful-looking Metroidvania Faerie Afterlight will be arriving on Switch this September.
Created by Indonesian developer Clay Game Studio, Faerie Afterlight is inspired by Indonesian philosophy and folk art, and the world is a mix of luscious pastels and stunning music. You control Kimo and Wispy, two beings who are inseparable from each other — quite literally. One is a little "blob" thing, while the other is a little fairy-type creature. Kimo can move platforms and walls while Wispy can bounce off of the surfaces
Fantastical and frightening enemies await Kimo and Wispy in a vibrant and rich world full of references to Indonesian folklore, plus the pair will gain new abilities as they tackle and defeat the corrupted titans of the world of Lumina.
Faerie Afterlight launches on Switch and Steam in September. We'll likely get a more specific release date very soon — yes it almost is September, after all!
What do you think of this lovely-looking Metroidvania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Comments 10
now that's a color pallette you can set your watch to
Awesome.
Hoping for a physical release.
Just started Haiku the Robot after my physical copy arrived and preordered Blasphemous 2 physical as well as Elderand and Vernal Edge.
This looks really nice and a good change from the pixel overload I'm getting atm.
Can never have enough Metroidvania games.
I know there are a ton of pretty metroidvanias at this point, but I still want them every time I see a new one.
This game looks beautiful and some of the abilities look very interesting. I love the colors.
Game looks terrible. From how the player character looks several times smaller than Ori from the Will o the Wisps, it'll probably double down on platforming to the detriment of other factors. Yeah, definitely a big no from me.
Ooooooh this looks extremely nice! Has the potential to be something special for sure <3
Looks great, definitely hoping for a physical
Echoing everyone else, game looks great! Really unique visual style and can't get enough Metroidvanias. Will buy when released physically.
@Freek that genre certainly is eating! honestly, there arent a lot of unsaturated markets anymore with the rise of indie dev popularity and relevance. id say 3d platformers are still pretty lackluster in options, but thats just in comparison with rpgs and farm sim spheres. People love to complain, but the game industry is doing pretty all right. there's always SOMETHING to play, finding seems to be the issue now
@epicgamner That's where even just a single site like Nintendo Life comes to the rescue, there would be so many games I would've never heard of if it weren't for it!
@JohnnyMind same! though channels like arlo, dunkey, scott the woz, antdude, etc. have had similar effects in helping me find games that i had never played before
