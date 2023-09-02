Indie hit Cult of the Lamb recently received a cool Don't Starve crossover, but if that wasn't already enough it's now unveiled officially licensed Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controllers.

These designs were crafted by CptnAlex Designs and are "extremely limited" edition. There are only 125 of each controller. They're priced at $165.00 USD and are expected to ship in late October 2023. So if you want to add these to your collection, you might want to order them sooner rather than later.

Here's a bit about them:

"These Limited Edition controllers feature a dueling design with the Lamb in both a dashingly adorable flower bed and a dangerously deadly pit of bones! These one of a kind controllers are like nothing else out there, and are extremely limited. Let everyone know you are an official member of the cult with this officially licensed controller from Cult of the Lamb!"