Embracer Group is reportedly weighing up options on what to do with Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment, including selling the US-based studio, a report from Reuters claims.

Published earlier today, the report states that three people familiar with the situation have told Reuters that a sale is on the table as Embracer Group "looks to shore up its finances". Gearbox market materials are already reportedly available to view to potential buyers.

Two of Reuters' sources claim that it's mainly international gaming groups which have expressed interest but have also cautioned that a deal may not even happen. Representatives from Embracer Group and Goldman Sachs — the company working with the studio to explore a potential sale — have declined to comment to Reuters, with Aream & Co (an investment bank also involved in the deal) not responding to the request.

Embracer acquired Borderlands studio Gearbox Entertainment back in February 2021 for a staggering $1.35 billion, but the company has continued to bring in other developers, including Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.