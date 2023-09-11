Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The hugely popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer is going all Mario Party on us next year. Publisher Aniplex has announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!, a board game-style game, for Switch in 2024. Only a Japanese release is on the cards right now.

Despite the franchise's huge popularity, it only received its first video game adaptation in 2021 with the fighting game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which came to Switch in 2022.

Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! looks to be a bit more amicable in the competitive department — depending on how you play Mario party-type games, anyway. Not many details have been revealed about the game just yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer up top or head on over to the official Demon Slayer website.

We had a good time with last year's fighting game, awarding it an 8/10 in our review for its lovely art style and compelling story — it's one Demon Slayer fans shouldn't miss, and we reckon this party game will be much the same. Hopefully we'll see a western release, too...