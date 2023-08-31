A literary classic meets a video game genre hybrid in Ebenezer and the Invisible World, a Metroidvania inspired by Charles Dickens' classic novel 'A Christmas Carol'. And during today's MIX Next online showcase, developers Orbit Studio and Play On Words have revealed that they'll be giving the gift of action platforming to gamers across the land on 3rd November.
Yes, this really is real, and not the ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Ebenezer and the Invisible World is a beautiful-looking hand-drawn Metroidvania that sees Scrooge be anything but a Scrooge. Following his story after meeting the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, he brings hope to the people of London and can resolve the problems of the many unsettled spirits.
All of the standard bells, whistles, and bows of the Metroidvania genre are here — Scrooge really will get to use swords and axes — but the fun thing will be collecting the many heirlooms such as Hannibal's Satchel to customise Ebenezer's skillset.
This will be a holiday season to remember — and you can find out more from the details below:
Dash through the cobblestone streets of London, encountering malicious phantoms and Malthus’ private guards along the way. Fortunately, Ebenezer has spirits up his sleeve. Summon familiar ghosts with distinct abilities, including impressive attacks, movement skills, and potent buffs. Repel the Unrepentant Ghosts lingering in the wake of the Dark Spirit’s return.
Investigate awe-inspiring locations including the magical London Observatory, the underground Necropolis, and the Old Bedlam Hospital. Traverse the invisible world, solving puzzles, collecting rare materials, and defeating ghastly bosses along the way. Master an intricate Metroidvania map filled with gorgeous, hand-drawn art with frame-by-frame coloring and animations, set to a dramatic soundtrack of reimagined Holiday favorites.
Customize builds with ghostly weapons like swords and axes, and precious heirlooms including Hannibal's Satchel, Maria's Charm and Sibyl's Crystal Sphere. Craft items and unlock new abilities and upgrades to ensure survival. Take on sidequests and encounter friendly NPCs, each with their own harrowing backstories, that may lend a hand in times of distress.
Ebenezer and the Invisible World brings a Christmas miracle to Switch on 3rd November. Will you be wishing for this under your Christmas tree? Tell us in the comments.
Comments 11
This is so stupid that, if there is a physical release, this will be a day one buy.
Janky looking gameplay mixed with poor use of one of my all time favorite pieces of literature. Seems absolutely awful, and a waste of everyone's time, money, and resources.
Sounds extremely goofy and outlandish
I'm in.
Didn't read the title correctly and thought it was out right now . That would've been a goofy thing to do, November is definitely more appropriate haha
Oh look another one.
This looks so bad that it could be good. I want a Santa or Jesus themed Metroidvania next please.
Crikey! Where on Earth did this spring from? This looks incredible... and utterly bonkers. I have a certain feeling about this one, so I may just ignore the reviews and go for this.
I'm always up for more Christmas media where Carol of the Bells actually feels appropriate. If it does well enough, maybe they'll follow it up with The Nutcracker or Steadfast Tin Soldier.
This was the moment. The moment I'd finally seen everything.
You obtained….
TINY TIM’S CRUTCH
It's a Bone Mama.
Don't let it lay an egg!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt-L6BfpYrc
