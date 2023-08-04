Here we are again — the Switch 2 rumour mill is out in full force once again, but it's a little bit different this time around.

Earlier this week, a report from VGC (which in turn has been corroborated by Eurogamer) stated that dev kits for Nintendo's next console have been shared with key studios and the console is targeting a late 2024 release. We won't go into all of the details here, but these feel more concrete than the other rumours that have reared their heads in the past.

The chatter of Nintendo's appearance at Gamescom 2023 later this month, and our own thoughts on what games could potentially launch with the console, have only fuelled the fire — next-gen Nintendo is hotter than ever.

So of course the lovely NL video trio of Alex, Zion, and Felix have sat around the scorching hot rumour campfire to talk about all things Switch 2, Switch Pro, Switch successor, etc. Check out the video below and head on over to our YouTube channel for more discussions.

What do you think of the latest Switch 2 rumours? Do you think we'll see the console in late 2024? Let us know.