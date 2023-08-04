Here we are again — the Switch 2 rumour mill is out in full force once again, but it's a little bit different this time around.
Earlier this week, a report from VGC (which in turn has been corroborated by Eurogamer) stated that dev kits for Nintendo's next console have been shared with key studios and the console is targeting a late 2024 release. We won't go into all of the details here, but these feel more concrete than the other rumours that have reared their heads in the past.
The chatter of Nintendo's appearance at Gamescom 2023 later this month, and our own thoughts on what games could potentially launch with the console, have only fuelled the fire — next-gen Nintendo is hotter than ever.
So of course the lovely NL video trio of Alex, Zion, and Felix have sat around the scorching hot rumour campfire to talk about all things Switch 2, Switch Pro, Switch successor, etc. Check out the video below and head on over to our YouTube channel for more discussions.
What do you think of the latest Switch 2 rumours? Do you think we'll see the console in late 2024? Let us know.
Comments 21
Switch 2 will have dual screens again like 3DS.
It will be detachable style.
When being handheld mode, it will looks like 3DS, but when being detached, it can be docked and the other screen will working like Wii U style.
That's my prediction.
@Anti-Matter No. Go play Everybody 1-2 Switch!
May I propose Sw2tch, pronounced “swi-tooch”?
@Yosti
Prediction can be right or wrong.
I'm just guessing.
I'm really sure the Switch 2 will sell a new gimmick to attract the audiences.
After hearing all the ambulance chasing for the "switch pro" for years, I have lost any hype at this point. Just seems like game journos don't have anything to talk about.
@Anti-Matter This is what I want it to be, but I'm pretty sure that's quite a long shot.
Honestly, trying to figure out the naming convention of any upcoming Nintendo console is the most fun for me. They could literally just update the switch and make its processing and capabilities on par with the PS5 and XB Series... Series, and call it Switch 2 and I would be fine with that, but we all know that its gonna be called the Nintendo Shibuya Monkey Remnants console
I have no particular interest in next gen but an organic hardware update as others do with their tablet market would be welcome. I am a N fan since several decades but if only Nintendo abandons switch digital catalog I swear Switch would be my last Nintendo console. I invest ALOT into eshop and quite proud of not contributing into plastic industry in this particular matter.
I just want it to be backwards compatible at least please 🥹
I've always thought second half 2024 would be the debut of the next system and it seems to be playing out that way. I am expecting full backwards compatibility with the Switch, still a hybrid system, but with some sort of new "twist" to make it stand out.
@turntSNACO
or 2witch and all they have to do is flip the S
The Switch 2 will have LCD screen not an Oled screen and it is a home console and it will be to in handheld. İt will use cartridge-based games.
My prediction is that is just a pro version of the Switch. Hopefully it's not called the Switch U, but it will be a backwards compatible Switch successor with better graphics and a little bit bigger screen. Current gen joy cons will work on the device, but can't be attached, because a Joy Con 2 with even more peripherals and gimmicks will be sold separately.
Hey Hey hey it's time to make some craaazzzyy clicks are ya ready?
I was abducted by a Switch 2, so I know it's real.
What do we know about Switch 2?
Nothing!
Thanks for watching you lovely people.
It's kind of hard to care about Switch 2 when the current Switch lineup for the rest of the year is so insanely strong and we haven't even had the September general Direct yet.
I just hope we don’t get another console where we have to rebuy all our games. If it’s the same CPU architecture, sure BC could work. If not, hope Nintendo’s emulation skills are great.
most important thing is a strong 1st year line up, the switch's success is due to it being an actually neat console, but also the wii u's failure.
@Grumblevolcano I agree with this, switch is still going strong. I have zero interest on a successor. Also totk proved that competent developers can make games run amazing on the aging hardware, pkmn sv was gonna run like garbage regardless of the console it was on.
Given how many sure fire things have not happened with Nintendo stuff this generation I still put zero stock in any of this. Either Nintendo is changing directions regularly and the leaks can't keep up or they're intentionally letting misinformation out to mess everyone up.
The prime trilogy on Switch
Mother 3 (Nintendo Force even did a cover issue they were so sure!)
Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD
Switch Pro every six months...
And on and on. Speculating on Nintendo stuff is worthless.
Tap here to load 21 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...