The adventures in the Paldea region aren't over yet, with the release of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC on the horizon.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will contain two parts - 'The Teal Mask', due out at some point in Fall 2023, and 'The Indigo Disk', due out in Winter 2023.

Although we haven't even got the first part yet, or been given a release date, the official Pokémon social media account in the UK is already hyping up the second DLC pack. It's resulted in some confusion and frustrated responses, as well as questions about the status of the first part.

Bro you didnt even tell us the release date of part I and are yet alrdy advertising part II… are you serious? — Daniel (@Tiaowa_) August 2, 2023

Unsurprisingly, it's also led to some speculation about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC in general.

While there are no new details to necessarily share about this anticipated content, a recent Pokémon Masters EX datamine revealed a Pokémon Presents broadcast could potentially be happening as soon as next week.

Whenever there is more news regarding Scarlet and Violet's DLC, it's probably best TPC fills trainers in about the first part before it even gets stuck into details about the second pack.