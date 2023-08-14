Splatoon 3 Priorities Splatfest
Update #2 [Mon 14th Aug, 2023 09:45 BST]: After a tough weekend of inking, Splatoon 3's priorities-themed Splatfest has come to a close, with Team Money taking away the top prize.

This was no clean sweep and the points were a little more evenly spread across the results board this time, but Shiver's Team Money landed in first place with 33p, compared to Team Fame and Love which ended up with 12p each.

Onto the next one!

Update #1 [Fri 11th Aug, 2023 11:45 BST]: It feels like the weeks since the initial announcement of Splatoon 3's upcoming Splatfest have gone by in a flash, so this is your friendly reminder that the latest event gets underway this weekend.

The question this time around is "What's most important in life?" with teams Money, Fame and Love all being up for grabs — it's a little more philosophical than the previous ice cream-themed events, we'll admit, but hey, Inklings have feelings too.

You can find the precise times that the Splatfest gets underway in your region below.

  • North America - 11th August 8:00 pm EST - 13th August 8:00 pm EST
  • Australia - 12th August 10:00 am AEST - 14th August 10:00 am AEST
  • New Zealand - 12th August 12:00 pm NZST - 14th August 12:00 pm NZST
  • UK - 12th August 1:00 am - 14th August 1:00 am
  • Europe - 12th August 2:00 am - 14th August 2:00 am
  • Japan - 12th August 9:00 am - 14th August 9:00 am

Make sure that you have visited Splatsville to register your vote. Happy splatting!

Original article [Thu 27th Jul, 2023 10:30 BST]: Coming off the back of the ice cream-themed event from a few weeks ago, Nintendo has today announced that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest will be getting underway next month — running from 12th-14th August, to be precise.

Away from the bright colours of ice cream or battles for the Triforce, the upcoming event takes a much more personal turn, asking the question "Which is the most important to you?" The three different teams on offer this time are Money, Fame and Love, but which will come out on top?

Is this just the 'Money vs Love' Splatfest from Splatoon 2 with a third option thrown in for good measure? Yes, it is. But hey, we're excited all the same.

We can expect voting for this one to open in the week before the event begins, so be sure to get yourself into Splatsville around 5th August to pick your team and get levelling-up that special Splatfest t-shirt.

For all of the information on the upcoming event and those that have come in the past, be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide.

Which team are you going to side with this time? Splat your thoughts in the comments below.

