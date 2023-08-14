Update #2 [Mon 14th Aug, 2023 09:45 BST]: After a tough weekend of inking, Splatoon 3's priorities-themed Splatfest has come to a close, with Team Money taking away the top prize.

This was no clean sweep and the points were a little more evenly spread across the results board this time, but Shiver's Team Money landed in first place with 33p, compared to Team Fame and Love which ended up with 12p each.





Congratulations to Team Money, and remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don't forget to pick yours up if you participated! The Splatoon 3 #Splatfest results are in, and the winner is Team Money!Congratulations to Team Money, and remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don't forget to pick yours up if you participated! pic.twitter.com/rU3ZqEbqpl August 14, 2023

Onto the next one!

Update #1 [Fri 11th Aug, 2023 11:45 BST]: It feels like the weeks since the initial announcement of Splatoon 3's upcoming Splatfest have gone by in a flash, so this is your friendly reminder that the latest event gets underway this weekend.

The question this time around is "What's most important in life?" with teams Money, Fame and Love all being up for grabs — it's a little more philosophical than the previous ice cream-themed events, we'll admit, but hey, Inklings have feelings too.

You can find the precise times that the Splatfest gets underway in your region below.

North America - 11th August 8:00 pm EST - 13th August 8:00 pm EST

- 11th August 8:00 pm EST - 13th August 8:00 pm EST Australia - 12th August 10:00 am AEST - 14th August 10:00 am AEST

- 12th August 10:00 am AEST - 14th August 10:00 am AEST New Zealand - 12th August 12:00 pm NZST - 14th August 12:00 pm NZST

- 12th August 12:00 pm NZST - 14th August 12:00 pm NZST UK - 12th August 1:00 am - 14th August 1:00 am

- 12th August 1:00 am - 14th August 1:00 am Europe - 12th August 2:00 am - 14th August 2:00 am

- 12th August 2:00 am - 14th August 2:00 am Japan - 12th August 9:00 am - 14th August 9:00 am

Make sure that you have visited Splatsville to register your vote. Happy splatting!