In line with the release of Taito Milestones 2, Taito has announced it will be launching a third retro game collection in 2024.

Taito Milestones 3 is currently confirmed for Japan, but no platforms have been announced. Given the fact both the first and second collections got local releases on the Switch, there's likely to be a similar announcement in the near future.

Keep in mind, that nothing but the initial announcement has been confirmed just yet - so we don't know what games this third collection will include.

Taito Milestones 2, launching today on the Switch, includes titles like The NewZealand Story, Gun Frontier, Darius 2, Solitary Fighter, Ben Bero Beh and Dinorex. Many of this collection's games have also been featured in Hamster's Arcade Archives series on the Switch eShop. Keep an eye out for our review of Taito Milestones 2 later today.