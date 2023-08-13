Long before Nintendo and Illumination's record-breaking Super Mario Bros. animated movie, there was the infamous live-action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, which has since gone on to become a cult hit.

Now, to celebrate this movie's 30th anniversary on 15th September 2023, a 4K theatrical re-release of Super Mario Bros. will be aired across cinemas in Japan. Here's a look at the promotional poster for this special re-release:

In Japan, this movie was known as Super Mario: Goddess of the Demon Empire. If you are curious to revisit this live-action version yourself to celebrate 30 years, you can always check it out via the digital, DVD and Blu-ray release.

If we hear anything about an international screening, we'll be sure to let you know. Otherwise, you can always settle with Illumination's animated movie, which has now pulled in over 168 million viewers at the box office.