Splatoon 3 Shoe Box
Image: Nintendo Life

There's a lot of cool Splatoon 3 merchandise out there from clothing to decorations, but the recently-released shoe boxes might be among the strangest that we've seen. Yes, it's just a shoe box.

These cardboard boxes are currently exclusive to the Japanese My Nintendo Store and will set you back 880 yen (around £5 / $6) if you choose to pick one up. Modelled on the in-game boxes that you might have used to decorate your locker, the four new designs appear with the logos of different Splatsville gear/weapon brands including Tentatek, Zink and Inkline.

The boxes are made out of cardboard (unsurprisingly) and come flat-packed, ready for you to build. After assembly, these bad boys measure in at W33×H11×D22.5cm, so don't go picturing the perfect storage solution for your hiking boots...

We can imagine using these as a neat way of organising our video games, mind you. True, those dimensions might not let you get all that many Switch boxes in there, but it could be a neat way of keeping some old DS / 3DS titles or even the odd GBA box in perfect nick.

These appear to be exclusive to the Japanese site as well as the Tokyo/Osaka Nintendo Stores for the moment, so it looks like our games are staying shut away in the cupboard for the time being...

Which box is your favourite? Will you be lucky enough to pick one up? Fold your thoughts in the comments below.

[source store-jp.nintendo.com, via twitter.com]