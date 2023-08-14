There's a lot of cool Splatoon 3 merchandise out there from clothing to decorations, but the recently-released shoe boxes might be among the strangest that we've seen. Yes, it's just a shoe box.

These cardboard boxes are currently exclusive to the Japanese My Nintendo Store and will set you back 880 yen (around £5 / $6) if you choose to pick one up. Modelled on the in-game boxes that you might have used to decorate your locker, the four new designs appear with the logos of different Splatsville gear/weapon brands including Tentatek, Zink and Inkline.

The boxes are made out of cardboard (unsurprisingly) and come flat-packed, ready for you to build. After assembly, these bad boys measure in at W33×H11×D22.5cm, so don't go picturing the perfect storage solution for your hiking boots...

We can imagine using these as a neat way of organising our video games, mind you. True, those dimensions might not let you get all that many Switch boxes in there, but it could be a neat way of keeping some old DS / 3DS titles or even the odd GBA box in perfect nick.

These appear to be exclusive to the Japanese site as well as the Tokyo/Osaka Nintendo Stores for the moment, so it looks like our games are staying shut away in the cupboard for the time being...