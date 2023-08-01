Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We love Stardew Valley. We love space. It makes sense that One Lonely Outpost, a Stardew-inspired planet terraformer, immediately ticked two of our boxes when it launched on Steam early access back in June and now developer and publisher Freedom Games has stated that a Switch port is on the way.

We don't have a precise console release date for this one just yet, but from what we have seen so far, we can imagine the space farm sim being right at home on Switch. One Lonely Planet will see you starting a life on the distant world of Calypso, building a civilisation from the ground up as you plant, grow and build a functioning little space colony.

You can check out the game's early access launch trailer above, but read on for an idea of some of the features on offer (via Steam):

Bootstrap for Life

- Plan your colonist’s farming adventures. Will you explore? Plant? Craft? FIsh? Build a close-knit community? Or all of them at once?

- Fill out the Omninac by experiencing life on the new planet. Categorize crops, minerals, seasons, animals, and more!

- Terraform the desert with a trusty robotic pet. Fertilize the ground, secure water sources, and make the air breathable.

- Farm, mine, explore, and carve out a habitat for humanity.



Build a Colony

- Build your colony from the ground up. Your loneliness will be over once you can attract some colonists - but that is just the beginning!

- Discover a robust menu of meals to cook - you can't explore a new world on an empty stomach!

- A plethora of fish and bugs also inhabit the planet - go uncover them to fill out your collection!



Craft the Future

- Usher in a new dawn for humanity, building a genuine off-world utopia for your colonists.

- Connect with your newfound community, cultivate relationships, and who knows, maybe even find love among the pioneers?

- And just as important as the future, delve into the past of the old world. Just what lies hidden beneath this ancient planet's surface...?

We have our fingers crossed that we won't have to wait too long before this one blasts off for Switch. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

What do you make of One Lonely Outpost? Does it look up your street? Let us know in the comments.