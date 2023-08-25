Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the recent release of Pokemon Stadium 2 on the Nintendo Switch Online service, Nintendo has now announced the next game coming to the digital N64 library is the dirt bike game Excitebike 64. It will be arriving next week on 30th August.

This Left Field developed game was originally released in the year 2000, and contains not only racing but also multiplayer, custom tracks and even some other fun modes to enjoy including the original Excitebike NES game. It's got a cool hip-hop and rock soundtrack to top it off.

Here's some more about it from Nintendo:

"Many players caught their first taste of air when the game originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, but don’t worry if you didn’t sign up for the race then. Your moment to enter in the game’s variety of single-player modes, or even locally** and online with friends, is almost here! All dirt bikers are welcome, as long you have an urge to surge over an endless supply of hills and thrills.

"From Exhibition Races and Time Trials to even Custom Tracks you can create with banked curves, hairpin turns and whoops, Excitebike 64 packs an entire stadium full of showstopping stunts and oil-charged action into one classic package. Relive the capital “E” era of EXTREME sports – brimming with a chugging rock and hip-hop soundtrack to accompany it – while you unleash your inner daredevil. Offering a full Season mode and 20 different tracks to master, along with bonus features like Hill Climb, Stunt mode and even Soccer, Excitebike 64 invites you to become an MX legend."

Excitebike 64 will also be released in Japan next week. And keep in mind, that you'll need to be a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to access this game on Nintendo's subscription service.

The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games for the West include Mario Party 3 and 1080 Snowboarding. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.