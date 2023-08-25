Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you remember Newgrounds, and you frequented that website, then you'll probably remember Alien Hominid. The Flash game eventually made its way to consoles — including GameCube — in 2004, but The Behemoth has confirmed that the original game will get getting an HD remaster.

Co-launching with Alien Hominid Invasion — the reimagining that was revealed way back in 2020 — Alien Hominid HD it has the same hand-drawn graphics you remember from the early 2000s. In a blog post on the developer's website, it confirmed that fans had been "asking for ages" as the original console releases are much harder to get hold of nowadays. The game is currently available to buy on the Xbox 360 store.

This port will feature local 2-player co-op gameplay and multiple difficulties to challenge your wits in this fast-paced run and gun shooter. We've got an overview of the game from its Steam page:

Alien Hominid HD, the award-winning 2D side-scroller from The Behemoth, is now available for Steam! With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience.