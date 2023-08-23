Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last December at The Game Awards, it was announced the comic book series Hellboy would be returning in the action-brawler roguelite release Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

Now, at Gamescom 2023, a new trailer has confirmed it will be arriving on platforms including Switch on 4th October. Here's a bit about what you can expect:

"Journey into the deepest realms of the Wyrd, each hiding a unique investigation into the unknown. Battle powerful creatures in search of forgotten godforms and magnificent treasures, but beware: ancient evil festers within the Wyrd’s darkest reaches… evil that wants out."

An Authentic Comic Adaptation: Experience gripping storytelling, visuals and atmosphere that evoke the distinct style of the original comics, crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola. Every moment looks and feels like it was ripped right from the comics.

A New Story Inspired by the Hellboy Universe: Unravel a sprawling, spine-tingling original adventure true to the spirit of the comics and brought to life with the illustrious voice of Lance Reddick as Hellboy.