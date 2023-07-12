Update [Wed 12th Jul, 2023 05:45 BST]:
At [email protected] today, a new trailer was revealed for the action-brawler Hellboy Web of Wyrd. The game will apparently be "coming soon".
"World premier of the new gameplay trailer of the upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd, an action-brawler-roguelite from Upstream Arcade and Good Shepherd Entertainment. Play as Hellboy and punch, dodge, and blast your way through the mysterious Web of Wyrd in this all-new adventure crafted in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and visionary series creator Mike Mignola. Coming Soon!"
Original article [Fri 9th Dec, 2022 02:30 GMT]:
The comic book series Hellboy will be getting another video game adaptation. At The Game Awards, Good Shepard Entertainment and Dark Horse Comics announced Hellboy Web of Wyrd for consoles and PC. There's no word on a release date just yet.
It's been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and is described as a roguelite action-adventure title. It'll feature an "original storyline" created in collaboration with the series creator Mike Mignola, and will also include the voice acting talents of Lance Reddick as Hellboy.
"Journey into the deepest realms of the Wyrd, each hiding a unique investigation into the unknown. Battle powerful creatures in search of forgotten godforms and magnificent treasures, but beware: ancient evil festers within the Wyrd’s darkest reaches… evil that wants out."
Here are some key features, along with some screenshots:
An Authentic Comic Adaptation: Experience gripping storytelling, visuals and atmosphere that evoke the distinct style of the original comics, crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola. Every moment looks and feels like it was ripped right from the comics.
A New Story Inspired by the Hellboy Universe: Unravel a sprawling, spine-tingling original adventure true to the spirit of the comics and brought to life with the illustrious voice of Lance Reddick as Hellboy.
Become the Legendary Hellboy: Explore the secret depths of the Wyrd, discovering wonders and terrors beyond your imagination. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks in challenging combat against a nightmarish menagerie of otherworldly monsters to survive.
I’m gonna have to see more, because I’m not, really sure what it is yet? But I do enjoy what I see!
The visual style reminds me of West of Dead, where Ron Perlman voices the main character. He'll always be Hellboy in my book, but this seems worth a look.
Hellboy games are middling in quality so I will wait on a review.
Firstly A+++++ for capturing the art style AND for not going for a movie tie in. Secondly I hope this has more detective, exploration and open area questing and less of this weird looking beat 'em up style all the way through. But as a huge Hellboy fan I am extremely excited to see what they have made. I haven't been this excited for a non star wars licensed game... ever?
Love the artsyle
Oh my God. Is this already my new favourite game?
@calbeau OMG I was thinking the exact same thing! Now I need to go back and play that game lol
Whoa, it looks really faithful to Mike Mignola's artwork! Will keep an eye on this.
Nice graphics.
Shame Ron pearlman couldn't have done the voice but lance Riddick is still cool in his own right
I like the art style. Will need a review
this looks amazing. with the mike mignola artstyle and everything.
I really like the graphics. It's good to see that not every developer is going for the ultra realistic look that's so common.
@DKGXX85 not Ron Perlman?
Well, I ain't mad as long as it's good.
I can finally stop looking at West of Dead, which is voiced by RP, wishing it was what it isn't, and hope this will be the awesome looking NOT rogue like game I want. I love visuals that never age.
edit: not TOO rogue like. I want constant progression, not constant grinding and sheer luck...
If those graphics are a fair representation of the game then it could be good. Not much to go on so far though.
If the game plays half as good as it looks, we are all in for a treat!
Visuals remind me of Mad World
I'll be keeping an eye on this, the art style is very cool!
@calbeau It's from the same developers
@pmdgv Ah, well that explains it. Their style does match Mignola's style rather well.
@Deltarogue @calbeau that game’s art is based on Mike Mignola’s art, who is the creator of Hellboy : )
Honestly it’s a very impressive recreation of his style. It’d be nice to see some kind of subtle paper texture overlay as well, I think that would really help sell the style. Some of the animations were a little floaty too, but it’s an early preview and damn, I’m excited!
Hoping for a Lobster Johnson game next!
This looks amazing. The artstyle is what drew me to Borderlands 2, even though FPS is not my type of game at all. A story driven game based on a great comic? Hell yeah!
Yes please. And a few for backup.
this will be a dumpster fire after roughly one week. who asked for this? the gfx do look cool but this game is going to suck hard! have fun suckers!!!
Reminds me of the Wii game made by platinum.
Art style is awesome, voice acting threw me off as I’m too used to Ron Perlman / David Harbour versions. I hope this is good, but I’ll be cautiously optimistic…. Everything is rogue nowdays and not all of it is great. Though if it’s like Hades but in 3rd person I’ll be sold!
@Smug43 This is not the final fantasy sixteen thread my dude.
Looks good. İ had fun while watching it.
I didn't realize this is a rougelike. I have to say this does not bode well for the game. It already looks generic gameplay wise, why can't people just make a good hellboy game? Making it look like hellboy is not enough. I expect this to be a solid 6/10 which gives me no joy honestly, I had high hopes.
@Cordyceps care to explain?
