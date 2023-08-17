Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has today announced that NASCAR Arcade Rush is set to bring some arcade-inspired racing to Switch next month as it zooms our way on 15th September.

The game seems to walk the line between a realistic racer and a more party-oriented one like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, the courses look wacky (each is a twist on an iconic NASCAR track) and there are speed boosts and death-defying jumps, but your not going to find any banana peel power-ups here.

Each car is fully customisable, allowing you to pimp your ride however you see fit, and there are a good number of game options in single-player mode — 'Cup Series', 'Quick Race', 'Time Attack' — as well as the chance for online play. There is not, however, any local multiplayer on Switch which is a missed opportunity if you ask us...

For a little more information about the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from GameMill:

Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience real-world NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise.

Race Your Way: Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets and more, with thousands of combinations to discover. Robust Racing Modes: NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer*, or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer. *Local multiplayer available only on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

NASCAR Arcade Rush is now available to pre-order for $49.99 (or your regional equivalent). A digital 'Project-X Bundle' will also be available for $59.99, which includes a hovercraft car model, new paint schemes, fresh drivers' suits, sponsorship options and more.

Will you be picking up NASCAR Arcade Rush fresh off the starting grid? Let us know in the comments.