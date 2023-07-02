Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Feardemic and developer Jesse Makkone have confirmed that 2D psychological horror Afterdream will be making its way to the Switch later this year.

Boasting atmospheric pixel-art visuals, Afterdream blurs the line between reality and fiction as you explore a dream-like environment filled with spooky ghosts and engaging puzzles. You'll have a special camera at hand to analyse your immediate surroudings to ensure not only your progress, but your survival.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Side-scrolling 2D with unique art-style

- Interact with hidden objects through the lens of a strange camera

- Atmospheric music and sound design

- Delve into a lucid dream, bending reality and fiction

- Minimalist yet efficient interface so the focus stays intact

- Hand-made in Finland, no asset flips or cheap tricks!

Afterdream is currently set to launch on Switch in Q3 2023.

