Publisher No More Robots and Developer Springloaded have today announced that the 'Aquarium Odyssey' DLC for the cute and cosy (and morally questionable) Let's Build A Zoo will be diving onto Switch next week on 17th August.

As the expansion's name suggests, this package is all about heading under the sea (take it from me). Aquarium Odyssey throws in new quests, creatures and features to the base game with a fresh campaign to introduce the sea beasties into your zoo however you please.

And yes, Let's Build a Zoo's animal-splicing mechanic of course makes a return, letting you once again combine two species to make any of the 10 million available variants — that's a lot of dolphin/manta ray hybrids that we'd rather not think about...

For an idea of some of the DLC's features and a look at some of its continually gorgeous pixel art, check out the following from the publishers:

- Aquarium Odyssey features a whole NEW campaign! Bring in aquatic creatures to your zoo, entertain your guests, and choose your moral route!

- With over 50 NEW animals, give your sea creatures a comfortable home (or not) and dive into the world of marine life. From Dolphins to Manta Rays, you can splice your animals together with over 10 million different variants! The possibilities are endless...

- With 7 new enclosure types, your creatures will never be short of the perfect environment! From colourful reefs to dense aquatic landscapes, your guests can get up close and personal

- Make your zoo look even more colourful with over 110 new shops, decorations, and more! The Squid Ink Pasta and Shark Bite bars are always open for business!

If this DLC looks like it cod take a plaice in your game collection (sorry), then you only have to wait one more week before you can dive in.

Will you be reeling in this one next week? Splash your thoughts in the comments below.