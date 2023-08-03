The Switch isn't exactly short on baseball games, but if you are keen for more it seems Konami has plans to bring 'Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad' to Nintendo's hybrid system at a later date.

Players will lead their high school baseball team to victory "as a coach". Here's what else you can expect (via Gematsu):

Eikan Nine – Lead the team to victory as a coach, including daily practice and game strategy, with the goal of reaching the Koshien Japan National High School Baseball Tournament.

Scout Scholarship Students – With the new scholarship student scouting system, you can scout familiar characters from the Powerful Pro series as players and managers. Scout characters can join the coach’s baseball team (in Eikan Nine) as “scholarship students.”

Stadium Koshien League – Play in the Koshien League with an “Eikan Team” saved after the Eikan Nine mode summer tournament. Join the Higher Leagues and earn rewards.

Stadium Eikan Tower – Play Eikan Tower with an “Arranged Team” made up of players who go pro in Eikan Nine mode. Clear each floor of the tower’s theme to obtain materials and items usable in Eikan Mode.

This game has only been confirmed for Japan, but if we hear anything about a localisation we'll let you know. Earlier this year, Konami released 'Power Pros' Baseball here in the West for just 99 cents, in hopes of growing the audience.