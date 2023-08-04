As AI starts to (regrettably) tighten its grip on the entertainment industry, it's nice to see that some companies out there are tackling the difficult subject in sensible ways.
Take Kickstarter, for instance. The popular public benefit company has recently revealed its new AI policy (thanks, Push Square) and it's actually reasonably sound. Taking effect from August 29th, 2023, the new policy will essentially require creators utilising AI to not only be completely transparent on how it will be implemented, but also ensure that projects will include elements of wholly original, human-created content.
The policy itself contains two key instructions for creators:
- To be allowed on Kickstarter, projects utilizing AI tools for generating images, text, or any other output must disclose relevant details on their project page. This includes information about how the creator plans to use AI content in their project, as well as which elements of their project will be wholly original work and which elements will be created using AI outputs.
- Projects developing AI technology, tools, or software must disclose information about any databases and data the creator intends to use. The creator must also indicate how these sources handle consent and credit for the data they utilize. If the sources don’t have processes or safeguards in place to manage consent, such as through an opt-out or opt-in mechanism, then Kickstarter is unlikely to allow the project.
Of course, the important thing to note here is that Kickstarter isn't banning the use of AI entirely, but is rather attempting to ensure that projects utilising the technology do so with the utmost transparency to potential backers.
It has also clarified that as AI technology continues to mature, the policy will also be revisited frequently based on conversations with the community.
What do you make of Kickstarter's new AI policy? How do you feel about AI in general? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
[source updates.kickstarter.com, via pushsquare.com]
It’s very telling that cryptobros and NFT idiots have pivoted towards AI. Comes from the same place of arrogance.
It's nice how they are handling this matter, instead of just banning AI.
That's a good take, it's not the technology itself that is the issue so much as that people were processing data illegally and unethically.
Most AI is simply models trained through machine learning, and then software to produce results out of that model.
There should be no issue when the training data is ethically sourced, such as public domain, properly licensed, or created and curated in-house.
That's been the big stigma, too much data is just scraped from the internet with disregard for licensing or intellectual property rights.
Since AI just mashes human - generated pictures together for "pictures resembling art", every single author of every single piece that AI would use will still have to be fully credited, so it's gonna be a complete nightmare to use AI generated images for commercial purposes. If you wanted to do it legally, simply hiring an artist would be a much better choice both in financial and quality related terms
@Princess_Lilly
It depends on the model used, you could have an AI model trained on data that requires no creditation or licensing.
The stigma is that ground-breaking results like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion were scraping all manner of copyrighted and protected works from sources like Google Image search results, gallery websites, etc.
@RupeeClock Sure, that's what I meant. Crediting is necessary if a piece is copyright protected, and if they use their own previously bought/licensed databases, it's fine.
Even the AI trained on vast oceans of protected images is able to produce a very low quality image, though, so I doubt that any self respecting creator would use them. It's their problem, though
Good hopefully others follow suit. AI should be seen as false advertising. Too easy to fake a project or promise way more than than project could ever actually create. Type in a few prompts and could easily fake a game being made.
I don't follow gaming funding projects but I've seen lots of indie films use ai to make photos for their fundraiser projects. Use images there is no way they would be able to reproduce but trying to act like that's how their movie is going to look.
To be honest judging by the regurgitation of ideas it looks like they have been using AI for years.
But good to hear that there is some regulation for AI, and that they will have to say when it is being used.
@Princess_Lilly
There's been some pretty rapid advancement in AI image generation as of recently, it's a skill to be able to tweak the generation parameters and train the data to get pretty exemplary results.
New image generation constraints such as ControlNet can be used to fix common problems like mishapen hands, new models like Stable Diffusion XL and the processes it uses produce much more reliable results, and the best results are usually the result of iterative correction and re-processing rather than a single-pass result.
Personally, I think that AI image generation should only be used as a toy for one's personal enjoyment, and as a way to develop ideas and concepts internally. I wouldn't actually use the exported results in works except potentially for things like generating environment and material textures for 3D work.
Good.
There's a character minimum on comments, so allow me to repeat: good.
As long as AI is not regulated, I won't be supportive of it. It's such a slap in the face to artists.
The credited authors of human-created project parts will be randomly interviewed in a separate chat with every message submission requiring a capcha.
@CharlieGirl good, very good. Excellent, even. Magnificent, one could say.
Sounds like good new from the looks of it. I'll say this as well:
"Good show! Jolly, good show!"
@RupeeClock yes, but what I meant - from what I've seen, the AI generates images that can't really be called exemplary. I'm a very weak beginner at art, and even I can outperform it, so it kinda gives you the perspective. The problem is, AI does not think, therefore it does not understand, so it can't grasp the concept of 3d space on 2d canvas.
"Personally, I think that AI image generation should only be used as a toy for one's personal enjoyment, and as a way to develop ideas and concepts internally. I wouldn't actually use the exported results in works except potentially for things like generating environment and material textures for 3D work."
100% agreed
@Princess_Lilly
Yeah, the way the AI imagery is generated is using 2D latent space, it has no depth awareness.
ControlNet as mentioned earlier has methods of estimating and applying depth by pre-processing a reference image and using that as constraints for an output image, but this isn't a true understanding of depth within the image generation model.
The technology is rapidly advancing that it is able to address weaknesses in the generation and provide solutions, and in the future I imagine training methods will be expanded to account for depth and shape recognition, and other things ControlNet can help with.
