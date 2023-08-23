Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Outright Games has shared a brand new gameplay for its second jump into the world of Jumanji.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures follows on from the 2019 title Jumanji: The Video Game and aims to be "bigger and wilder". The first game is reportedly the publisher's biggest-selling title to date, and we're not surprised to see them capitalising on the hugely popular modern films.

You'll be able to play as any of the four main heroes from the movie — Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon — and play through a brand new campaign in either single-player or in co-op with up to four people.

Outright has said that developer Cradle Games has simplified controls slightly to make the game more accessible for younger fans, meaning this is the perfect family game this holiday season.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures launches on Switch on 3rd November 2023. Will you be rolling the dice and joining in? Let us know in the comments.